Elizabeth J. 'Betty' Venator, 82, teacher who saved school music programs in Buffalo

Nov. 26, 1939 – Feb. 17, 2022
When the financially distressed Buffalo Board of Education was thinking of saving money in the 1990s by cutting back on school instrumental music programs, Betty Venator, a teacher at City Honors, took a bold step that saved them.
Against the wishes of school administrators and the Buffalo Teachers Federation, she brought her students to perform in City Hall to call attention to the issue.
“As a product of Buffalo schools, I can attest to the fact that my flute teacher in School 78 and my band and orchestra teacher at Kensington High School were the two main influences on my decision to become a music teacher,” she told the Board of Education. “The power of music is great and unique.”
Active in promoting music and music education for many years, she died Feb. 17 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 82.
Born Elizabeth Jane Gibson in Buffalo, she was a 1957 graduate of Kensington High School and earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude from the Crane School of Music at what is now SUNY Potsdam. She took graduate classes for a year at the Eastman School of Music and earned a master’s degree in education from the University at Buffalo.
Mrs. Venator began her career in 1962 at Buffalo School 43, where she taught band, orchestra, chorus and general music for kindergarten through eighth grade.
At Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, from 1979 to 1990, she was chairwoman of instrumental and vocal music, taught music theory, gave voice lessons and directed the high school chorus. She then went to City Honors, where she taught chorus to students in grades five through eight.
She also arranged for her classes to attend live musical performances. Once she took 390 students to Toronto in eight buses to see “Phantom of the Opera.”
After she retired in 1999, she continued to teach for 11 years at Elderhostels, now Road Scholars, in the Warwick Conference Center in the Hudson Valley, along with her husband. She also played pipe organ and directed choirs for more than 30 years at several churches in the Buffalo area.
Active with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Women’s Committee, she was a tireless fundraiser for its annual music scholarship awards. She was instrumental in getting the scholarship prizes increased and strengthening the audition process by requiring audition tapes followed by live auditions. She also served on the BPO Education Committee for more than 10 years.
She was an active member of Music Educators National Conference, the New York State School Music Association and the Erie County Music Educators Association, which honored her as an outstanding music teacher in 1996. She also was a member of the American Guild of Organists.
She and Richard D. Venator, a retired convenience store owner and a World War II historian, were married on Aug. 3, 1963.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Dr. Kurt R.; a brother, Alan Gibson; and three grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 23 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville.