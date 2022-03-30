Elizabeth J. 'Betty' Venator, 82, teacher who saved school music programs in Buffalo

At Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, from 1979 to 1990, she was chairwoman of instrumental and vocal music, taught music theory, gave voice lessons and directed the high school chorus. She then went to City Honors, where she taught chorus to students in grades five through eight.

She also arranged for her classes to attend live musical performances. Once she took 390 students to Toronto in eight buses to see “Phantom of the Opera.”

After she retired in 1999, she continued to teach for 11 years at Elderhostels, now Road Scholars, in the Warwick Conference Center in the Hudson Valley, along with her husband. She also played pipe organ and directed choirs for more than 30 years at several churches in the Buffalo area.

Active with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Women’s Committee, she was a tireless fundraiser for its annual music scholarship awards. She was instrumental in getting the scholarship prizes increased and strengthening the audition process by requiring audition tapes followed by live auditions. She also served on the BPO Education Committee for more than 10 years.