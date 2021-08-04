Eleanor W. Eaton, 104, active in civic groups in Orchard Park and Clarence

June 7, 1917 – July 19, 2021
Eleanor W. Eaton, active in many civic groups in Orchard Park and Clarence, died July 19 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short illness. She was 104.
Born Eleanor Warfield Murray in Kansas City, Kan., she was the great-granddaughter of a surgeon on Gen. George Washington’s staff in the Revolutionary War and the great niece of the first mayor of Abilene, Kan.
She grew up in New York City after her father, the first Rhodes Scholar from Kansas, became a business executive there. While living there, she witnessed the ticker tape parade for aviator Charles Lindbergh after his historic trans-Atlantic flight in 1927.
A 1935 graduate of Douglaston High School in Queens, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas University in 1939, where she was treasurer of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, then completed a bachelor of fine arts degree in library science at the University of Illinois.
During World War II, as a cadet in the Army support corps, she assembled the library at Walker Army Air Force Base in Kansas and remained as library director. There she met her future husband, Capt. David C. Eaton, from Kenmore, who was base commander. They were married in 1945 and came to Western New York in 1947.
A 40-year resident of Orchard Park and the mother of three, she was a part-time librarian in the Orchard Park Public Library from 1964 to 1986. After retiring, she continued to volunteer in local public libraries and maintained a library at her senior apartment residence.
She was a co-founder in the early 1960s of the local chapter of Americans for Constitutional Action, which played a key role in encouraging Jack Kemp to enter politics after his football career ended.
Mrs. Eaton was a charter member of the Hamburg Antiques Study Group, a co-founder of the Orchard Park Antiques Study Group and sang for 25 years with the Orchard Park Chorale.
She was active in the League of Women Voters and was historian for the Orchard Park Symphony for 20 years.
After moving to Clarence in 1999, she was active in the Clarence Senior Center and Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She was a founding member of the Garden Friends of Clarence.
“She was a force for improving the community,” her son Bruce said. “If she liked you, she’d be handing out your flyers.”
She frequently attended concerts and lectures and never missed watching a Bills game.
An organic foods enthusiast since the late 1940s, she made her own yogurt and maintained a large vegetable garden wherever she lived.
“Anything that everybody accepts today for longevity – the diet, the exercise, the socializing – she did,” her son Bruce said. “She lived independently until the end.”
After she moved into a senior residence in Clarence in 2016, her friend Bob Poczik, writing a tribute to her in a My View column in The Buffalo News, noted that her apartment was furthest from the elevator on her floor.
“When asked about it,” Poczik wrote, “Eleanor pointed out that it gives her the most exercise.”
Her 103rd birthday in 2020 was proclaimed Eleanor Eaton Day in the Town of Clarence.
Her husband, a purchasing agent for the Ford Stamping Plant and a leader in the Conservative Party locally and statewide, died in 2005.
Survivors include another son, Murray, and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 in Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Road, Clarence. The service also will be streamed live at clarencechurch.com.