Eleanor W. Eaton, 104, active in civic groups in Orchard Park and Clarence

She was a co-founder in the early 1960s of the local chapter of Americans for Constitutional Action, which played a key role in encouraging Jack Kemp to enter politics after his football career ended.

Mrs. Eaton was a charter member of the Hamburg Antiques Study Group, a co-founder of the Orchard Park Antiques Study Group and sang for 25 years with the Orchard Park Chorale.

She was active in the League of Women Voters and was historian for the Orchard Park Symphony for 20 years.

After moving to Clarence in 1999, she was active in the Clarence Senior Center and Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She was a founding member of the Garden Friends of Clarence.

“She was a force for improving the community,” her son Bruce said. “If she liked you, she’d be handing out your flyers.”

She frequently attended concerts and lectures and never missed watching a Bills game.

An organic foods enthusiast since the late 1940s, she made her own yogurt and maintained a large vegetable garden wherever she lived.

“Anything that everybody accepts today for longevity – the diet, the exercise, the socializing – she did,” her son Bruce said. “She lived independently until the end.”