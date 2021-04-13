Elder Walter L. Freeman Jr., 90, businessman active in Church of God in Christ

He continued to operate them until his death.

He was recognized for his participation in job training and employment services in partnership with the Buffalo Public Schools and Erie Community College.

He was a board member of the Langston Hughes Institute and was president of the Fillmore Leroy Area Residents Inc. (F.L.A.R.E.) and the Community Action Information Center, where he ran the food pantry.

He also was a volunteer poll worker for the Erie County Board of Elections.

A member of Saints Home Church of God in Christ under Bishop Carl Roberson for many years, he served as a Sunday school superintendent.

He later joined Pentecostal Temple C.O.G.I.C., where he was a personal aide to Bishop Charles H. McCoy for many years. He also was longtime chairman of the trustee board of C.O.G.I.C.’s Western New York Second Jurisdiction and the souvenir journal.

Elder Freeman delivered his trial sermon at Pentecostal Temple, officiated at many weddings and visited those in jail, hospitals and nursing homes.

At the time of his death, he was a member of Gospel Temple C.O.G.I.C. and Western New York Second Jurisdiction.