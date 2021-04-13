Elder Walter L. Freeman Jr., 90, businessman active in Church of God in Christ

Sept. 5, 1930 – April 10, 2021
Elder Walter L. Freeman Jr., who provided accounting and business services and was active in the Church of God in Christ, died April 10 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 90.
Born in Buffalo, the third of four children, he graduated with honors in 1949 from Burgard Vocational High School.
Enlisting in the Marine Corps, he served for 10 years as an aviation technician and inspector, attaining the rank of corporal, then earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College, where he became a member of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.
While working at Rosen Printing, he attended classes at Rosary Hill College, now Daemen College, and received his real estate license and completed requirements at Bryant & Stratton Business Institute to become a notary public.
He next became a quality control manager at the metal processing division of Curtiss-Wright Corp., then worked for several years for the John Hancock Mutual Insurance Co., which led him to become an entrepreneur.
Elder Freeman established two businesses in offices on Kensington Avenue – Walter Lester & Co., which did tax preparation, and Jr. Productions Inc., which provided printing, marketing, financial counseling and other business services.
He continued to operate them until his death.
He was recognized for his participation in job training and employment services in partnership with the Buffalo Public Schools and Erie Community College.
He was a board member of the Langston Hughes Institute and was president of the Fillmore Leroy Area Residents Inc. (F.L.A.R.E.) and the Community Action Information Center, where he ran the food pantry.
He also was a volunteer poll worker for the Erie County Board of Elections.
A member of Saints Home Church of God in Christ under Bishop Carl Roberson for many years, he served as a Sunday school superintendent.
He later joined Pentecostal Temple C.O.G.I.C., where he was a personal aide to Bishop Charles H. McCoy for many years. He also was longtime chairman of the trustee board of C.O.G.I.C.’s Western New York Second Jurisdiction and the souvenir journal.
Elder Freeman delivered his trial sermon at Pentecostal Temple, officiated at many weddings and visited those in jail, hospitals and nursing homes.
At the time of his death, he was a member of Gospel Temple C.O.G.I.C. and Western New York Second Jurisdiction.
He also was a member of Jessie Clipper Post 430, American Legion; the Empire State Passengers Association, which works to improve public transit, and was a strong supporter of the NAACP.
His wife, Christine, died in 1998.
Surviving are a son, Alvin Glen; two daughters, Lisa Glen and Laura Freeman-Chapman; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at noon Saturday in Gospel Temple C.O.G.I.C., 143 Beard Ave.