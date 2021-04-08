Elaine Salvo, 84, Buffalo real estate attorney for more than 40 years

Sept. 9, 1936 – March 12, 2021
When Elaine Salvo was a girl, her father, Salvatore C. Salvo, would take her on Saturdays to his law offices in the Brisbane Building.
“That’s when the idea of being an attorney must have been planted,” said her daughter Christa Rivo, who also is an attorney.
Graduating from the University of Buffalo Law School in 1961, she joined Diebold and Millonzi, where she represented Western Savings Bank and became an expert in real estate law. The firm made her its first female partner in 1978.
“Like the rest of the legal community at the time, Diebold and Millonzi was a male bastion, but she had some great men who worked with her and helped her in her career,” her daughter said. “The firm allowed my mother to have a personal practice. They never really paid attention to what she was doing, so when she became partner, they were shocked by the extent of the practice she built.”
Ms. Salvo died March 12 in Beechwood Continuing Care, Getzville, after a lengthy illness. She was 84.
Born in Buffalo, the oldest of five girls, she attended School 16 and was a 1954 graduate of Nardin Academy, where she was a Student Council member. At the University at Buffalo, she was a member of the Cap and Gown Society and president of Chi Omega sorority.
She established her own practice in 1979, first sharing office space with her father in the Brisbane Building, then maintaining an office in the Buffalo Athletic Club Building on Niagara Square. Her daughter worked with her before she retired in 2005.
“My mother was always a lady, but never a pushover,” her daughter said. “She had a very quick wit and very exacting standards.”
Ms. Salvo served on Buffalo’s Charter Revision Committee in the 1980s and was active in the development of Erie Basin Marina.
She was a treasurer and director of the Erie County Bar Association. She also was a board member of the UB Law School Alumni Association and was a member of the Zonta Club.
Her daughter said Ms. Salvo was a role model for young women lawyers and found particular satisfaction in guiding them through their first real estate deals.
“When we had our first closing,” her daughter said, “she made sure we looked really good.”
She enjoyed dining, theater and traveling, especially to Italy and New York City.
Survivors also include three sisters, Elizabeth Hemingway, Lenore Ambrosone and Victoria Salvo.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 17.