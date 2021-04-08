Elaine Salvo, 84, Buffalo real estate attorney for more than 40 years

Sept. 9, 1936 – March 12, 2021

When Elaine Salvo was a girl, her father, Salvatore C. Salvo, would take her on Saturdays to his law offices in the Brisbane Building.

“That’s when the idea of being an attorney must have been planted,” said her daughter Christa Rivo, who also is an attorney.

Graduating from the University of Buffalo Law School in 1961, she joined Diebold and Millonzi, where she represented Western Savings Bank and became an expert in real estate law. The firm made her its first female partner in 1978.

“Like the rest of the legal community at the time, Diebold and Millonzi was a male bastion, but she had some great men who worked with her and helped her in her career,” her daughter said. “The firm allowed my mother to have a personal practice. They never really paid attention to what she was doing, so when she became partner, they were shocked by the extent of the practice she built.”

Ms. Salvo died March 12 in Beechwood Continuing Care, Getzville, after a lengthy illness. She was 84.