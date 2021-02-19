Elaine M. Luparello, 84, owned one of the first local day care centers

They raised four sons and a daughter, and Luparello welcomed her children's friends.

"Our house was the one where all the neighborhood kids used to hang out, and she was like a second mother to a lot of them," Thomas Luparello said.

"She was a really nice person," he said. "She always put other people before herself."

In the early 1970s, at the suggestion of their father, she and her sister, Lois Floreale, opened the first Kiddie Koral Day Care Center at Amherst Manor Apartments with a third partner. After their father died in 1974, the sisters opened a Kiddie Koral at the Leisureland property in Hamburg.

"They got into it early," her son said.

After 11 years, the sisters closed the Hamburg Kiddie Koral. Luparello soon "really got bored at home," her son said, and went to work at the Erie County Auto Bureau for 15 years, retiring in the early 2000s.

She also had a real estate license in the 1970s and 1980s and was a notary public.