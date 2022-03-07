Edwin M. Johnston Jr., 88, former Trubee Collins & Co. investment broker

He served in the U.S. Army between 1957 and 1958.

Mr. Johnston had worked as an investment broker at Trubee Collins & Co. during a span of more than five decades, from 1962 to 2018. He became co-chairman in 1998.

Over the years, besides his work as an investment broker, Mr. Johnston held a position as an English teacher for girls at the Elmwood Franklin School. He worked in that role between 1962 and 1977.

Mr. Johnston retired in 2018.

He had been Elmwood Franklin's lead donor in 2002 in a capital campaign at the school, where an auditorium was named the Johnston Theatre in his honor.

He held the position of Planned Parenthood's president from 1970 to 1972, as well.

Mr. Johnston belonged to various groups, among them the Country Club of Buffalo and the Saturn Club, where in 1982 he held the position of dean of the club.

Among his other activities, he became a founding member of Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora.