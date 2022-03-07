Edwin M. Johnston Jr., 88, former Trubee Collins & Co. investment broker

May 26, 1933 – Jan. 30, 2022
If Edwin McClellan Johnston Jr.'s last name seems familiar, it might because an auditorium at Elmwood Franklin School was named the Johnston Theatre to acknowledge him.
Mr. Johnston, though, spent time in more unseen, selfless ways – serving on boards in Western New York that had ties to institutions that affect many.
Among them, he had served on boards for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the International Institute of Buffalo, Foster Milburn Co., Buffalo General Medical Center and Buffalo Seminary.
Mr. Johnston, who had worked as an investment broker at Trubee Collins & Co. from the era of the Kennedy administration to 2018, and also as a teacher at the Elmwood Franklin School, died Jan. 30, 2022, in his home. He was 88.
His great-grandfather had been Orin E. Foster, who had started Foster Milburn Co. That enterprise had turned over time into Westwood Pharmaceutical.
Mr. Johnston, a native of Buffalo, had attended the John Burroughs School in St. Louis, finishing in 1951.
He graduated from Yale University in 1955. The next year, Mr. Johnston earned a master's degree in teaching at Harvard University.
He served in the U.S. Army between 1957 and 1958.
Mr. Johnston had worked as an investment broker at Trubee Collins & Co. during a span of more than five decades, from 1962 to 2018. He became co-chairman in 1998.
Over the years, besides his work as an investment broker, Mr. Johnston held a position as an English teacher for girls at the Elmwood Franklin School. He worked in that role between 1962 and 1977.
Mr. Johnston retired in 2018.
He had been Elmwood Franklin's lead donor in 2002 in a capital campaign at the school, where an auditorium was named the Johnston Theatre in his honor.
He held the position of Planned Parenthood's president from 1970 to 1972, as well.
Mr. Johnston belonged to various groups, among them the Country Club of Buffalo and the Saturn Club, where in 1982 he held the position of dean of the club.
Among his other activities, he became a founding member of Crag Burn Golf Club in East Aurora.
Mr. Johnston's pastimes included fishing, hunting waterfowl, golf and platform tennis. He was recognized by his dry wit and his competitive spirit, his family said.
Mr. Johnston had married the former Susan Surdam in Hawaii in 1977.
He is survived by a son, Edwin M. Johnston III; two daughters, Jennifer M. Johnston and Sarah F. Johnston; a stepson, J. Frederick Schoellkopf VI; three stepdaughters, Susan S. Mele, Kristin S. Borowiak and Abby S. Stevenson; seven grandchildren; and five stepgrandchildren.
A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. March 26 in Elmwood Franklin School, 104 New Amsterdam Ave.