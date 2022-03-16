Edward W. Becker, 82, veteran television sports cameraman

June 9, 1939 – March 13, 2022

Edward W. Becker, a television cameraman for many years on Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills home games, died March 13 in his home in North Buffalo after a period of declining health. He was 82.

Mr. Becker, who worked for Hockey Western New York, had helped televise Buffalo Sabres games since the 1970s. He also worked at Buffalo Bills home games and at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

“He’d also do freelance work,” his son Paul said. “He did college football games. He’d get a call from New York and he’d be on a plane.”

He continued to be on call until the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

“He liked working the games,” his son said. “He’d say, ‘I don’t want to take work from the younger guys, but if they call, I’ll go.’ ”

Born in Buffalo, one of seven children, he attended Hutchinson Central High School and worked as a copy boy at The Buffalo Evening News from 1956 to 1958, when he took a job at WBEN-TV, now WIVB. He was married to the former Jennifer Dearing in 1959, the same year he enlisted in the Army.