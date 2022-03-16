Edward W. Becker, 82, veteran television sports cameraman

June 9, 1939 – March 13, 2022
Edward W. Becker, a television cameraman for many years on Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills home games, died March 13 in his home in North Buffalo after a period of declining health. He was 82.
Mr. Becker, who worked for Hockey Western New York, had helped televise Buffalo Sabres games since the 1970s. He also worked at Buffalo Bills home games and at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
“He’d also do freelance work,” his son Paul said. “He did college football games. He’d get a call from New York and he’d be on a plane.”
He continued to be on call until the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
“He liked working the games,” his son said. “He’d say, ‘I don’t want to take work from the younger guys, but if they call, I’ll go.’ ”
Born in Buffalo, one of seven children, he attended Hutchinson Central High School and worked as a copy boy at The Buffalo Evening News from 1956 to 1958, when he took a job at WBEN-TV, now WIVB. He was married to the former Jennifer Dearing in 1959, the same year he enlisted in the Army.
He trained as a paratrooper and served in the 82nd Airborne Division as a radio operator in Southeast Asia prior to the Vietnam War. He was still on active duty when the first of his 11 children was born in North Carolina.
Mr. Becker returned to WBEN-TV, working in music production and on various local programs such as “Bowling for Dollars.” He left to become a freelance cameraman in 1974. He also worked as an independent wallpaper contractor in the 1970s and 1980s, earned a bachelor’s degree from Medaille College and was studio manager at Sherwin Greenberg Productions from 1986 to 1988.
When his children were young, he was a Little League coach at Shoshone Park. He also was a longtime parishioner at St. Mark Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife, who is a retired secretary at St. Mark Church, survivors include five sons, Edward P., Paul, Chris, Gregory and Andrew; three daughters, Brigit Kavanagh, Kathleen Pappas and Bonny Becker; three brothers, Dennis, Vaughn and Robert; three sisters, Yvonne Easterby, Sharon Riddle and Alice Deubell; and 11 grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, William and Douglas; and a daughter, Molly Becker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave.