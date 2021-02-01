Edward V. Redding, 101, was Town of Java supervisor and News driver

June 28, 1919 – Jan. 21, 2021
Edward V. Redding, of Arcade, who was elected supervisor and later assessor of the Town of Java, was a friendly and popular man, said his son, David Redding.
"He had a lot of friends, he was a well-liked person, very outgoing," David Redding said.
In fact, in the 1960s he was twice elected supervisor although he was "a Republican in a Democratic town, so it shocked everybody when he got elected," his son said.
His daughter-in-law, Grace Redding, said Mr. Redding was well-liked by the staff at the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Machias, where he had lived for just over 14 months.
He recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia before dying at the Pines at age 101.
At the time of his death, Mr. Redding appeared to be the oldest World War II veteran in Wyoming County
He was born in Java Center, the first of two sons of George and Mary Driscoll Redding. As a young adult, Mr. Redding worked as a milk delivery driver, as well as on the family farm, which grew produce for a roadside stand and Christmas trees that were sold in Buffalo.
On Aug. 28, 1941, he married Irene Shiltz Redding in Java Center; they lived in Strykersville.
In December 1944, he enlisted in the Army Air Forces. "He trained to be a paratrooper because it paid like $13 a month more," said his son, chuckling.
Mr. Redding was stationed in the Philippines in the Pacific Theater, and his work included guarding prisoners, his son said. The family owns a pencil sketch of Mr. Redding made by a prisoner.
He worked as a truck driver for The Buffalo Evening News from about 1957 until he retired in 1981.
Mr. Redding served two two-year terms as Java town supervisor in the 1960s. He enjoyed the ceremonial aspects of the job and traveling to conferences, but eventually became tired of hearing complaints from everyone, his son said, so chose not to run again.
In the 1980s, Mr. Redding served two terms as town assessor, working on a property reassessment.
Throughout his long life, "I never even remember him being sick," David Redding said. "He was always positive, never miserable."
Grace Redding said her father-in-law was cherished by his family and "adored" by his grandchildren.
Mr. Redding was a member of the Strykersville American Legion Post 637 and the Arcade Post 374 Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was also a member of St. Patrick's Church in Java Center and enjoyed bowling.
On his 100th birthday, he was honored by Wyoming County.
His wife, Irene, died in 1993.
Besides his son, Mr. Redding is survived by a daughter, Mary Metzger; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered in St. Mary's Church in Arcade.