Edward V. Redding, 101, was Town of Java supervisor and News driver

June 28, 1919 – Jan. 21, 2021

Edward V. Redding, of Arcade, who was elected supervisor and later assessor of the Town of Java, was a friendly and popular man, said his son, David Redding.

"He had a lot of friends, he was a well-liked person, very outgoing," David Redding said.

In fact, in the 1960s he was twice elected supervisor although he was "a Republican in a Democratic town, so it shocked everybody when he got elected," his son said.

His daughter-in-law, Grace Redding, said Mr. Redding was well-liked by the staff at the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Machias, where he had lived for just over 14 months.

He recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia before dying at the Pines at age 101.

At the time of his death, Mr. Redding appeared to be the oldest World War II veteran in Wyoming County

He was born in Java Center, the first of two sons of George and Mary Driscoll Redding. As a young adult, Mr. Redding worked as a milk delivery driver, as well as on the family farm, which grew produce for a roadside stand and Christmas trees that were sold in Buffalo.