Edward Stephens, 89, physical therapist and Masonic leader

Nov. 11, 1932 – Aug. 4, 2022

Edward Stephens of Williamsville, who had a 35-year career in rehabilitation medicine with the Veterans Administration, died Aug. 4 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a period of declining health. He was 89.

Born in Bartow, near Lakeland in Central Florida, the fourth of 11 children, he graduated from Union Academy High School in Bartow in 1951 and immediately enlisted in the Air Force. He served for four years as a supply clerk and was stationed in Korea and Japan.

Following his discharge, he joined the Air Force Reserve and enrolled in Tuskegee Institute, now Tuskegee University, the historically Black school founded by Booker T. Washington in Alabama. A life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. fraternity, he earned a bachelor of science degree in physical education in 1959.

He continued training in physical medicine and rehabilitation medicine at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Tuskegee and the VA Medical Center in Buffalo, Northwestern University in Chicago and the University at Buffalo.

Mr. Stephens retired from the Buffalo VA Medical Center in 1991 as chief of kinesiotherapy.

A Mason since 1964, he was past Master of Paramount Lodge 73, Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons; Illustrious Commander-in-Chief of Bison Consistory 29 and Excellent High Priest of Companion Chapter 35. He was a Past Potentate of Hadji Temple 61 and became a 33rd degree Mason in 2005.

In the Grand Chapter of New York State, Mr. Stephens served two years as Grand Scribe, two years as Grand King, two years as Deputy Grand High Priest and was elected Most Excellent Grand High Priest of Holy Royal Arch Masons of New York State and Jurisdiction at the 133rd Grand Convention in 2006.

He was one of the few among Prince Hall Masons to be able to perform the entire rite for funerals, which has to be spoken from memory. He also taught the rite to other Masons, one of whom offered it for him in Masonic services Sunday in Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church on Masten Avenue.

As a teen at St. James AME Church in Bartow, Mr. Stephens was an usher and sang in the choir. In Buffalo, he first was a parishioner at Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, then was a longtime member of Calvary Episcopal Church, serving as an usher.

A caddy as a boy, he became a low handicap golfer and considered turning professional. He also enjoyed bowling and cooking and taught his children the words he knew in Japanese.

He was introduced to the former Lillie Pearl Williamson by one of his co-workers who lived in her apartment building and, for their first date, took her to the Club Shalimar on Fillmore Avenue. They were married Dec. 21, 1963.

A teacher and the first Black woman to be an administrator in the Niagara Falls schools, she died in 2020.

Survivors include a daughter, Pamela Stephens-Jackson, an educational administrator at UB; and five grandchildren. A son, E. Anthony Stephens, a teacher and lacrosse coach, died in 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Monday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville.