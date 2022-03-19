Edward M. Flynn, 91, insurance salesman active in Erie County politics

Feb. 17, 1931 – March 6, 2022

Edward M. Flynn had over his lifetime wide-ranging roles and activities – from professional work at Mass Mutual to helping found the Amherst Gaelic League.

Mr. Flynn, who served as the president of Buffalo Life Underwriters and who was a co-founder of the Amherst Gaelic League, died on March 6 in the Brothers of Mercy skilled nursing facility in Clarence, while he had been coping with dementia. He was 91.

A native of Niagara Falls, Mr. Flynn – who was known by the nickname Mike and for wearing a fresh carnation in his lapel every day – worked with Mass Mutual for more than 60 years as a life insurance agent, in sales. According to his family, he had been an agency sales leader and had done training of new agents.

Among his other career accomplishments, Mr. Flynn had served as president of the Buffalo Life Underwriters.

Political campaigns played another role in Mr. Flynn's life. He managed a campaign for Joseph S. Mattina for Erie County surrogate judge. He had also been a campaign manager for sheriff races of the candidates Tom Higgins and Ken Braun.