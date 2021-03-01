Edward L. Chassin, 76, legal aid attorney in Wyoming County

Oct. 19, 1944 – Feb. 4, 2021

Edward L. Chassin, of Buffalo, a legal aid attorney in Wyoming County, died Feb. 4 after a struggle with a recurrence of cancer. He was 76.

Born in Washington, D.C., he came to the Buffalo area with his family as a child and was a 1962 graduate of Kenmore East High School. After completing a bachelor’s degree at the University at Buffalo, he graduated from UB Law School.

Mr. Chassin was admitted to the bar in 1970.

Beginning his career in private practice, he did parole work for clients at Buffalo Legal Aid from 1977 to 1981, when he joined two colleagues, Norman Effman and Leigh Anderson, in forming Wyoming County Attica Legal Aid Bureau. It contracted to provide legal services in Wyoming County, replacing a program operated by Buffalo Legal Aid.

After his wife, the former Doreen Ellen Byers, a teacher at Campus West School, died in 1986, Mr. Chassin began handling only Family Court cases, since they were scheduled in the daytime.

“He was a young widower,” Effman said, “and it was apparent that it was a better match to put him in Family Court because of his responsibilities for the kids.”