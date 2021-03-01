Edward L. Chassin, 76, legal aid attorney in Wyoming County

Oct. 19, 1944 – Feb. 4, 2021
Edward L. Chassin, of Buffalo, a legal aid attorney in Wyoming County, died Feb. 4 after a struggle with a recurrence of cancer. He was 76.
Born in Washington, D.C., he came to the Buffalo area with his family as a child and was a 1962 graduate of Kenmore East High School. After completing a bachelor’s degree at the University at Buffalo, he graduated from UB Law School.
Mr. Chassin was admitted to the bar in 1970.
Beginning his career in private practice, he did parole work for clients at Buffalo Legal Aid from 1977 to 1981, when he joined two colleagues, Norman Effman and Leigh Anderson, in forming Wyoming County Attica Legal Aid Bureau. It contracted to provide legal services in Wyoming County, replacing a program operated by Buffalo Legal Aid.
After his wife, the former Doreen Ellen Byers, a teacher at Campus West School, died in 1986, Mr. Chassin began handling only Family Court cases, since they were scheduled in the daytime.
“He was a young widower,” Effman said, “and it was apparent that it was a better match to put him in Family Court because of his responsibilities for the kids.”
He continued commuting from his home in Buffalo to the Legal Aid offices and court in Warsaw until he retired in 2011.
“The entire Family Court was captivated by his personality,” Effman said. “He had a spirit and a personality that just attracted people. He related to his clients in a very earthy fashion. He was direct, sometimes more direct than they wanted to hear.”
Mr. Chassin was widely known for the huge annual birthday party he hosted in his apartment in the Elmwood Village.
“His friends would drop off 50 or so invitations at a bar and tell the bartender to give them to good people,” said his son Benjamin. “It was wall-to-wall people in this apartment and would go until 3 or 4 in the morning.”
Surviving are two sons, Jonathan and Benjamin; a brother, Dr. Stuart Mushlin; and two granddaughters.
Services will be held at a future date.