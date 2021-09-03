Edward F. Dziedzic, 97, World War II veteran was active in church

Dec. 3, 1923 – Sept. 2, 2021

Edward F. Dziedzic didn't talk much about his service in World War II.

But a history of the 16th General Hospital in Liege, Belgium, where he served as a clerk, tells a harrowing tale.

The 16th General Hospital was within a few miles of the front lines of the Battle of the Bulge, a ferocious Nazi offensive that stretched from the last two weeks of December 1944 to the end of January 1945 in the Ardennes. The hospital was buzz-bombed three times and bombed and strafed on Christmas Eve. Thousands of wounded soldiers poured in for lifesaving care.

Mr. Dziedzic, known as "Deeds" to colleagues during his lengthy sales career, died in Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence, where he had lived for about four months. He was 97.

Born in Buffalo, he was the second of two sons of Rose Kulczyk and Lawrence Dziedzic. He graduated in 1942 from Hutchinson Central High School, where he made the Merit Roll and the Honor Roll.