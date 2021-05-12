Edward C. Schwartz, 96, developed advanced radar systems at Calspan

May 13, 1924 – April 22, 2021

Edward C. Schwartz, a physicist who led the development of advanced radar systems for military aircraft at Calspan Corp., died April 22 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. He was 96.

His work on sophisticated control system logarithms gave radar-guided military planes the ability to fly low over rough and mountainous areas. Recognized as “The Father of Terrain-Following Systems,” he was inducted into the Niagara Frontier Aviation and Space Hall of Fame in 2001.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Schwartz was a 1941 graduate of Bennett High School and began working at Linde Air Products after earning his bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Buffalo in 1944. At Linde, he was involved with the Manhattan Project.

Receiving his master’s degree in physics from UB in 1946, he joined Bell Aircraft, where he met the former Mary Louise Hauck, a missile test data analyst. They were married in 1951.

In 1952, he went to what was then Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory and worked on many classified military projects, from the B-25 bomber in the 1950s to the B-2 stealth bomber in the late 1980s. A principal physicist in avionics, he retired in 1991.