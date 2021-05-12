Edward C. Schwartz, 96, developed advanced radar systems at Calspan

May 13, 1924 – April 22, 2021
Edward C. Schwartz, a physicist who led the development of advanced radar systems for military aircraft at Calspan Corp., died April 22 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a brief illness. He was 96.
His work on sophisticated control system logarithms gave radar-guided military planes the ability to fly low over rough and mountainous areas. Recognized as “The Father of Terrain-Following Systems,” he was inducted into the Niagara Frontier Aviation and Space Hall of Fame in 2001.
Born in Buffalo, Mr. Schwartz was a 1941 graduate of Bennett High School and began working at Linde Air Products after earning his bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Buffalo in 1944. At Linde, he was involved with the Manhattan Project.
Receiving his master’s degree in physics from UB in 1946, he joined Bell Aircraft, where he met the former Mary Louise Hauck, a missile test data analyst. They were married in 1951.
In 1952, he went to what was then Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory and worked on many classified military projects, from the B-25 bomber in the 1950s to the B-2 stealth bomber in the late 1980s. A principal physicist in avionics, he retired in 1991.
He and his wife were avid boaters and leaders in the Buffalo Power Squadron. She was due to become the squadron’s first woman commander prior to her death in 1993.
He was a lifetime member and former commander of the squadron. He also wrote and competed in the squadron’s navigation contests.
Mr. Schwartz boated in the Niagara River, the Thousand Islands, the Finger Lakes and the Trent Canal System in Ontario up to Georgian Bay. He also was a member of the Power Squadron in Atlanta, Ga.
An amateur radio enthusiast, he was a licensed extra class radio operator and a member of the Lancaster Amateur Radio Club.
After his wife’s death, he renewed acquaintance with his college girlfriend, the former Jean Boehmke LaBarr, who had become a widow. They were married in 2001 and divided their time between his home in Buffalo and hers in the Atlanta area.
They traveled and cruised extensively, visiting the Holy Land, Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and Florida. They regularly attended senior enrichment courses in their retirement community and he spoke to the classes about his radar development work. She died March 25 at their home in Georgia.
Survivors include five daughters, Mary McGuinness, Margaret Schwartz, Susan Schwartz, Elizabeth Kibler and Patricia Schwartz; two stepdaughters, Wendy Mitchell and Barbara McKay; a stepson, James LaBarr; a sister, Shirley Kreppel; a granddaughter; four stepgrandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. May 22 in Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Snyder.