Eddie Brady, 70, an inspiration behind the bar

Aug. 28, 1951 – June 12, 2022

Eddie Brady was a legend behind the bar, a legend that extended all the way to New York City.

One of six mixologists portrayed by Buffalo-born actor Louis Mustillo in his one-man show, “Bartenders,” which ran for 11 months off-Broadway in the early 2000s, Mr. Brady’s character gave the play an upbeat finale. He was the audience favorite.

Mr. Brady saw it in New York five times. Mustillo told Buffalo News critic Jeff Miers in 2003, “Just by being himself, he floored people. The greatest compliment I got from people who met Eddie was when they’d say, ‘You nailed him perfectly.’ ”

Mustillo described him as “a real life force, the real deal, one of the most inspiring people I’ve had the pleasure to meet.”

Owner of a bar in downtown Buffalo with his name above the door since 1990, he died June 12 after a long period of declining health. He was 70.

Born in Buffalo, the third of seven children, Edward Patrick Brady grew up on the city’s West Side. Tending bar ran in the family. His father served drinks at Crotty’s Peace Pipe, an Irish tavern at Niagara and Franklin streets in downtown Buffalo.

He attended Cathedral School and was an altar boy at St. Joseph’s New Cathedral on Delaware Avenue at West Utica Street. Like his older brothers, he had a paper route, delivering the Buffalo Courier-Express in his neighborhood. One of his customers, the widow of an owner of the Iroquois brewery, always gave him a year-end $10 tip when he brought the newspaper’s calendar.

A 1969 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School, he was an outstanding football player as an offensive and defensive lineman. He then enlisted in the Air National Guard and served at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Mr. Brady broke into bartending at the former Gaslight East at Main and Amherst streets, which was operated by one of his good friends, Charlie Collins, and Charlie’s brother Mike. From there, he went to Mulligan’s Brick Bar on Allen Street.

He helped open and manage the popular Pierce Arrow nightclub in West Seneca. There, he met Mustillo, who was the club’s deejay. Mustillo joined Mr. Brady in Florida, where they roomed together and worked at a club in Clearwater owned by expatriate Buffalonians.

Returning to Buffalo, Mr. Brady became manager of a newly-opened branch of the Pierce Arrow in Williamsville, then tended bar at Hemingway’s on Pearl Street until he had an opportunity to preside over his own place.

A cousin owned a building at 97 Genesee St. in block of storefronts at the eastern edge of the Theatre District. A bar since 1953, it once was the Kit Kat Club and later was Grandy’s.

Mr. Brady renovated the place, opening a row of windows over the front door and removing interior panels to reveal a classic 19th century tin ceiling. Dark wood accents and exposed brick walls enhanced its coziness. Old photographs and Courier-Express and Iroquois Beer memorabilia that he collected at estate sales gave it a glow of Buffalo history. One happy online reviewer said on Yelp that she “immediately felt like I was home.”

But the main attraction was Eddie Brady himself.

“It was his personality,” said his brother Patrick, who has operated the bar since Mr. Brady scaled back his activities in 2014. “He was an icon. Eddie had no filter. He told you how it was. He was a favorite uncle. He was a favorite cousin. He was the best.”

Survivors include three brothers, Paul, Jimmy and Patrick; three sisters, Joanne Kelleher, Marilyn Akers and Mary Beth Trembley; and 12 nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 651 Washington St.