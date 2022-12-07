Ed Smith, 77, concert promoter who revived Melody Fair, co-produced Variety Club Telethon

Feb. 15, 1945 – Nov. 8, 2022

When Ed Smith was a boy, he secretly brought rock bands to play in his back yard in West Seneca when his parents were away. In the summer, he'd line up bands for parties at his family's cottage in Bay Beach, Ontario.

After beginning a career in the hospitality industry, he returned to music in the late 1980s, turning on the spotlights again at Melody Fair and the Tralfamadore Cafe. For the next several years, he was Western New York's foremost concert promoter, presenting hundreds of shows.

But then his revival efforts fell upon hard times. In 1996, the owners of Theater Place, where the Tralf was located, refused to renew his lease. Two years later, the City of North Tonawanda foreclosed on Melody Fair for unpaid taxes.

Mr. Smith, who also used his promotional skills to book concerts for other venues and volunteered for children's charities, died Nov. 8 in Batavia Veterans Affairs Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was 77.

Born in Buffalo, Edward W. Smith was one of four children. He graduated from West Seneca High School in 1963, attended the University at Buffalo and then enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War.

Following his discharge, he enrolled at the University of North Carolina, intending to become a psychiatrist, then switched to a business major in hotel management.

Returning to Buffalo, he managed the Pierce Arrow restaurant and became regional director of marketing for Holiday Inn.

Mr. Smith was executive director for Melody Fair in 1982, but the financially troubled summer dome in North Tonawanda went bankrupt and closed.

He went to work in tourism, first in Philadelphia, then for the City of Niagara Falls. In 1987, he bought and reopened Melody Fair.

"Melody Fair has a lot of history and tradition," he told Buffalo News reporter Anthony Violanti in 1995. "I looked at it like an old ballpark and I thought it was worth saving."

He also began staging shows in Kleinhans Music Hall and Shea's Performing Arts Center.

"Last year," he told The News in 1989, "I did 59 concerts, including the 51 at Melody Fair. This year I'd like to do 70 to 75."

In 1990, he entered a long-term contract to manage the Tralfamadore Cafe, which he renamed the Marquee at the Tralf.

"I'm always looking for a new project," he told Violanti. "I'm just a workaholic who enjoys the career I'm in. I love putting deals together and putting on shows. To me, it's like being a kid again and going to the fair. When I was a kid I always worked at the Erie County Fair. Now I'm doing the same thing, but on a bigger scale."

Not all the shows were winners. Mr. Smith sued Jerry Lee Lewis for $1 million in 1991 after the rock pianist came onstage two hours late for a performance at Melody Fair and played for only half an hour, prompting hundreds of complaints from concertgoers.

He went on to revive a similar summer concert venue outside Albany, the Starlite Music Theatre, and reopened Crawdaddy's, the sprawling lakeside restaurant in Buffalo's Outer Harbor. He lost his lease at the Starlite in 1997, and he shut Crawdaddy's in 1998, the same year Melody Fair closed.

In attempting to satisfy debts from Melody Fair, Mr. Smith wrote a bad check and wound up in court, where he was fined $250 and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Two years later, he was sentenced to three years probation in a bankruptcy fraud case and ordered to provide another 40 hours of community service.

Mr. Smith already was long known for his community service. He had joined Variety Club of Buffalo Tent No. 7 in 1990 and was executive producer of the Variety Club Telethon on WKBW-TV for many years. He was the Telethon Man of the Year in 1991, was elected Variety Club's chief barker (president) in 1996 and then became chairman of its Neonatal Intensive Care Nursery Project, which raised funds for the NICU unit at what was then Women and Children's Hospital.

"His entertainment connections helped the Telethon greatly," said WBBZ-TV vice president John Di Sciullo, who was director of promotion and marketing at WKBW-TV and co-produced the Telethon. "This was at a time when major acts were booked to come to Buffalo for our weekend event. He knew how to navigate in getting to the right agents, talent, and make it all work for national and local acts.

"Ed was a joy to work with, and was fiercely loyal to those who supported him. He took great pride in helping the children and families served by Variety Club."

Mr. Smith also was chairman of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and served on the New York State Board of Camp Good Days and Special Times. He spent a week there every summer.

Joy Testa Cinquino told Violanti in 1995 about encountering Mr. Smith at the camp, where he was known as "Mr. Nature."

"It really floored me when I saw Ed standing there with a snake in front of all those kids," she said. "I thought, wow! This is a whole other side of Ed that most people never see. Most promoters are fast talkers, always looking to cut a deal. But here was Ed out there with these sick kids, trying to make them feel good."

He arranged to bring Kenny Rogers and Natalie Cole to opening ceremonies for World University Games in 1993. In the 2000s, he was chairman of the Niagara Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, operated The Funhouse in Lackawanna and was principal in Concert Nation USA, which booked talent for various venues, including the Tonawanda Gateway Harbor series on the Erie Canal.

Survivors include a brother, Robert, and nieces and nephews. His companion of 30 years, Clara Petrotto, died in 2014.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca.