July 17, 1943 - July 14, 2023

Edward Myszka started his educational journey in Lancaster as a kindergartener in a one-room schoolhouse on Aurora Street.

Decades later, he ended it as the superintendent of the Lancaster Central School District.

Mr. Myszka devoted his life to public education, serving the Lancaster district for 46 years as a teacher, business manager and assistant superintendent. He retired as superintendent of Lancaster schools in 2013 as the first alumnus to hold the position.

"Ed Myszka has been part of Lancaster Central School District and the Lancaster Central School District has been part of Ed Myszka for a long, long time," said current Superintendent Michael Vallely, who succeeded Mr. Myszka in the superintendent's office.

Mr. Myszka died Friday in hospice care, three days shy of his 80th birthday.

The loss of Mr. Myszka is "enormous," his daughter Joelle Martinez said in an email to The Buffalo News. "But his legacy will continue on through the many, many lives he touched."

Mr. Myszka graduated from Lancaster High School in 1961. Six years later, he started his professional career as a business teacher at Lancaster High, where eventually met his wife, Marcia, who taught French.

The two married in 1978 and had three children – Joelle, Adam and Jason.

"He was the most loving and thoughtful father," Martinez said. "Even when my brothers and I were grown, he'd be sending us notes, texts letting us know that he was thinking of us and that he loved us."

Second to Mr. Myszak's love for his family was his love for the Lancaster school district and community.

Vallely described Mr. Myszak as a "caretaker" of the school district and community, who dedicated himself to making Lancaster a "vibrant and healthy" place and guided the community through good times and adversity.

"My dad truly loved this community and the people in it," Martinez said. "And so many people here loved him."

In an interview with The Buffalo News leading up to his retirement in 2013, Mr. Myszak said he "enjoyed every minute of my experience here at Lancaster."

Martinez said she doesn't know anyone else who loved their work as much as her father loved his.

"The only place I’ve ever been in is Lancaster," Mr. Myszak said in the 2013 interview. "It has made it rewarding to see the growth in the community and vast changes."

Mr. Myszak was instrumental in the formation of the Lancaster Educational and Alumni Foundation, a nonprofit that works to enhance education and facilities in the district. The foundation gave $500,000 to the district to help fund the construction of a turf field, which will open at the beginning of the new school year, Vallely said.

Mr. Myszak's daughter and former colleague both described him as quiet man. He was kind but tough, Vallely said. Martinez remembers her father as a good listener.

A lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, Mr. Myszak attended some of the team's first games with his father in the 1960s and continued bringing his sons to the games. After retiring in 2013, Mr. Myszka and his wife traveled the world, visiting Europe, Australia and China. He loved spending time with his children and two grandchildren in California and Texas.

In a note Mr. Myszak left to the district upon his retirement, he wrote, "I learned from my mother and father to work hard, to give my very best and to treat everyone with respect," his daughter recalled.

"And that's really how my dad lived his life," she said.

Mr. Myszak's family will receive relatives and friends from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma.