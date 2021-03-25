Earl W. Brydges Jr., 83, attorney and civic leader in Lewiston and Niagara Falls

Mr. Brydges started his legal career with his father’s firm, Orr, Brydges, Orr and Dowd, in Lewiston, then served as a Niagara County public defender and practiced in Niagara Falls as a partner in the firm of Gellman, Brydges and Schroff.

He served on the six-member State Investigation Commission from 1972 to 1998, where his work included investigating organized crime throughout the state. The commission’s probe of questionable political fundraising in the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority in the 1980s led to the resignation of three NFTA officials.

In 1977, he became the first chairman of the board of Artpark & Co. and was recognized by the State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation for continuing Artpark’s mission to make art accessible to all, a policy instituted by his father.

For more than 20 years, he was Niagara University’s legal adviser for student affairs. NU presented him with an honorary doctor of law degree in 1987 and he was elected to the board of directors in 1989, serving as the board’s secretary.