Earl W. Brydges Jr., 83, attorney and civic leader in Lewiston and Niagara Falls

Aug. 25, 1937 – March 19, 2021
Earl W. Brydges Jr., whose father served as Republican majority leader of the State Senate and was a driving force in the creation of Artpark, continued his family’s legacy of public service.
An attorney and civic leader for many years in Lewiston and Niagara Falls, he helped guide Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center through its financial crisis in the 1990s and shepherded the return of the Aquarium of Niagara to local management.
Serving on the State Investigation Commission for more than 25 years, he probed organized crime and political corruption across the state. As lead attorney for the City of Niagara Falls in the Love Canal case, he succeeded in holding Occidental Chemical Co. jointly responsible for damages.
A longtime Lewiston resident, he died March 19 after a short illness at the home of his daughter, Courtney Brydges Peters, in Snyder, where he resided since 2019. He was 83.
Born in Wilson, the third of seven children, he graduated in 1955 from Wilson Central High School, where he was president of his senior class and Student Council president.
He went to Syracuse University on a tennis scholarship, but a knee injury put an end to his sports career in his freshman year. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1959 and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He received his law degree in 1962 from St. John’s University Law School in Manhattan.
Mr. Brydges started his legal career with his father’s firm, Orr, Brydges, Orr and Dowd, in Lewiston, then served as a Niagara County public defender and practiced in Niagara Falls as a partner in the firm of Gellman, Brydges and Schroff.
He served on the six-member State Investigation Commission from 1972 to 1998, where his work included investigating organized crime throughout the state. The commission’s probe of questionable political fundraising in the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority in the 1980s led to the resignation of three NFTA officials.
In 1977, he became the first chairman of the board of Artpark & Co. and was recognized by the State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation for continuing Artpark’s mission to make art accessible to all, a policy instituted by his father.
For more than 20 years, he was Niagara University’s legal adviser for student affairs. NU presented him with an honorary doctor of law degree in 1987 and he was elected to the board of directors in 1989, serving as the board’s secretary.
He also served on the boards of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the Beeman Foundation, the Aquarium of Niagara and United Way of Niagara. He was one of the organizers of the Niagara Aquarium Foundation, which acquired the Aquarium of Niagara from owners based in Cleveland in 1994.
With Republican endorsement, he ran in a four-way race for two State Supreme Court seats in 1993, but finished behind Democrats M. Dolores Denman and Frank A. Sedita Jr.
He was honored by the Niagara Falls Bar Association in 1996 for providing pro bono services to the City of Niagara Falls.
After he joined the Lewiston firm of Toohey and Dowd in an “of counsel” capacity in 1997, he was Lewiston town attorney and a board member of the Lower Niagara River Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lewiston Business and Professional Association.
An avid golfer, he was a member of Niagara Falls Country Club for more than 40 years and shot a hole-in-one on the 18th hole in 2004.
He volunteered for junior golf programs at the club, headed golf tournament fundraisers for the Memorial Medical Center Foundation and hosted dozens of young amateur players competing in the Porter Cup, including Corey Pavin, Phil Mickelson and the sons of Jack Nicklaus.
He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He fished annually with friends for walleye pike in Georgian Bay and took part in several successful trips to hunt moose in northern Ontario, which provided the main course for moose dinners at Niagara Falls Country Club.
He was married in 1968 to the former Martha Shalala, who became a graphic designer for Computer Task Group.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Earl W. “Trey” III and Jason M.; two daughters, Kirsten Brydges Lawley and Courtney Brydges Peters; two brothers, Dennis and Thomas; two sisters, Mary Lynn Marden and Margaret Martin; 11 grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Peter Catholic Church, 600 Center St., Lewiston.