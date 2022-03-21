Dr. William R. Kinkel, 94, founded Dent Neurological Institute, pioneered CT scanning

July 4, 1927 – March 15, 2022
A major chapter in Buffalo medical history began in 1962 when neurologist Dr. William R. Kinkel took on a new patient. It was one of the city’s leading industrialists, Harry M. Dent, founder of Durez Plastics, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Dr. Kinkel had been exploring the use of cerebral angiography, an X-ray technique, in treating Parkinson’s and the Dent Family Foundation wanted to support research into the disease.
The result was a grant that established the Dent Clinic, which Dr. Kinkel founded in 1963 at the former Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle. It became the Dent Neurological Institute in 1968 and now is the largest neurological practice in the nation.
During his 40 years as director of the institute, Dr. Kinkel also pioneered the use of Computerized Tomography (CT) scanning in the U.S. and around the world. He died March 15 in his Orchard Park home. He was 94.
In a statement on Twitter, the Dent Institute said: “He will forever be remembered as our founder, teacher and foremost leader in patient care and human compassion. He defined our culture. He lives on through all of us.”
Born in Buffalo, William Revere Kinkel was the son of prominent attorney Edward G. Kinkel. One of six children and the youngest of three boys, he was a 1946 graduate of The Nichols School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1950.
The first neurology resident trained at the University of Buffalo Medical School, he served in the Air Force, then joined the staff of the former Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle in 1960. He was the first physician in Western New York to limit his practice to neurology.
Dr. Kinkel was the only neurologist in upstate New York to participate in a 1968 hospital trial to treat Parkinson’s using L-dopa, now a standard part of the therapy.
He learned of the invention of CT scanning in England while attending a course on cerebral angiography in 1972 at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. Until then, the only way to see inside the brain was by performing an autopsy.
“It was mind-boggling,” he wrote in his memoir, “The Neurologist,” published in 2018, which sums up the history of neurology in Buffalo. “We could for the first time see the (structure) of the brain in a non-invasive way, so the patient did not have to die.”
Dr. Kinkel brought the third-ever CT scanning machine from England to the U.S. in 1973. Ten years later, he brought the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine to Buffalo and installed it at Millard Fillmore Hospital.
He devoted the rest of his career to refining the use of computerized imaging and the interpretation of the scans.
In 1976, he brought together 30 leading neurologists for the first Neurology Computed Tomography Symposium at the Dent Institute, which led to the founding the American Society of Neuroimaging the following year.
He established the first neuroimaging fellowship in the world at the Dent Institute and a second fellowship program for the UB Medical School at then-Buffalo General Hospital.
He served as director of the Dent Institute until 2003, then established the Kinkel Neurologic Clinic with his son Peter, who also is a neurologist.
Dr. Kinkel set up an independent neurology residency at Millard Fillmore in 1977 and trained specialists from around the world. The program merged with UB’s in 1986 and he became a tenured professor of neurology. He taught neurology and neuroimaging for 57 years, retiring from the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the age of 91.
He received a teaching award from the UB Medical School, where a conference room has been named in his honor, and lectured widely in the U.S. and abroad.
He was granted an honorary doctor of science degree from SUNY in 2021 and the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Neuroimaging in 2017. The Dent Institute has named its boardroom in his honor.
He was a longtime member of the Saturn Club and the Orchard Park Country Club.
His wife of 47 years, the former Jane deLacy, a volunteer in many civic and cultural groups, died in 1996.
Survivors include two sons, Dr. Peter R. and Dr. R, Philip “Rip”; two daughters, Christa Kinkel Cornell and Corey Kinkel Kennedy; a sister, Carolyn Catlin; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a longtime friend, Bonnie Flickinger.
A celebration of his life will be private.