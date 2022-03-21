Dr. William R. Kinkel, 94, founded Dent Neurological Institute, pioneered CT scanning

The first neurology resident trained at the University of Buffalo Medical School, he served in the Air Force, then joined the staff of the former Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle in 1960. He was the first physician in Western New York to limit his practice to neurology.

Dr. Kinkel was the only neurologist in upstate New York to participate in a 1968 hospital trial to treat Parkinson’s using L-dopa, now a standard part of the therapy.

He learned of the invention of CT scanning in England while attending a course on cerebral angiography in 1972 at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. Until then, the only way to see inside the brain was by performing an autopsy.

“It was mind-boggling,” he wrote in his memoir, “The Neurologist,” published in 2018, which sums up the history of neurology in Buffalo. “We could for the first time see the (structure) of the brain in a non-invasive way, so the patient did not have to die.”

Dr. Kinkel brought the third-ever CT scanning machine from England to the U.S. in 1973. Ten years later, he brought the first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine to Buffalo and installed it at Millard Fillmore Hospital.