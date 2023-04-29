Sept. 2, 1944 – April 21, 2023

As an obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. William P. Dillon specialized in high-risk pregnancies and difficult births, but few were more complicated than the delivery he helped to make in 1980.

The mother, suffering from encephalitis and near the end of her second trimester of pregnancy, was admitted to what was then Children's Hospital of Buffalo and suffered an epileptic seizure that left her brain-dead.

"We had to make a decision," Dr. Dillon, who was chief of maternal and fetal medicine at the hospital, said in an interview in 1981, "and the decision that was made was to act in the manifest interest of the fetus. We felt that life was more manifest than death."

Well aware that a baby at that stage of development had a better chance of staying alive if a premature birth could be delayed, Dr. Dillon and his team took what at the time was an unusual measure, which they described in an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

They put the woman on a respirator. The baby girl stayed inside her mother's womb for six more days.

When she was delivered 14 weeks premature by Caesarian section, she weighed slightly more than two pounds. And she survived. After three months in the hospital, she was ready to go home.

Dr. Dillon, who also for many years was an associate professor at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, died April 21 in Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida after a brief illness. He was 78.

Born in Buffalo, the third of six boys, he attended St. Paul’s School and was an honor student at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, where he was ranked first in his sophomore class and received the Medal for General Excellence.

He interrupted his junior year when he was appointed to be a page in the U.S. House of Representatives by House Majority Leader John W. McCormack and attended the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy.

He told a Buffalo News reporter that he had been working to get the appointment through friends of then-Vice President Richard Nixon prior to the 1960 presidential election.

"When Nixon lost, I had to contact the Democrats," he said. "I've got a friend who knows a friend who got to Mr. McCormack."

After he graduated from St. Joe's in 1962, he had a full tuition scholarship at Canisius College, where he regularly made the dean's list and was given a summer fellowship for research at what was then Roswell Park Memorial Institute.

At graduation in 1966, he received honorable mention and an award for Outstanding Achievement in Science.

He received more summer fellowships at Roswell Park while attending UB Medical School and received the Heinrich Leonhardt Prize for surgery when he graduated in 1970. He then served as a physician in the Navy and completed his internship and residency in Buffalo.

Dr. Dillon was chief of maternal and fetal medicine at Children's Hospital through the 1990s, and was administrator of its residency program for nearly 30 years. He continued teaching at UB until 2019, when he retired and moved to Lake Wood Ranch, Fla.

He made scientific headlines at an American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists convention in 1982, when he presented a paper detailing a UB study that found women who wear diaphragms for birth control purposes for more than 24 hours face increased risk of toxic shock syndrome.

He regularly appeared on radio and TV to answer questions about pregnancy and child care.

Elected chairman of the Buffalo Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 1987, he frequently spoke out about lawsuits against obstetricians, whose malpractice insurance had become so expensive that it was forcing some to leave the field.

"No doctor chooses obstetrics for the sleepless nights and the unpredictable hours," he wrote in an editorial page column in The Buffalo News in 1992. "Rather, each of us has experienced the intense joy of assisting a new life ..."

He found a solution by establishing a non-profit insurance company, the Academic Health Professionals Insurance Association, to provide lower rates and meet the needs of teaching physicians.

A member of numerous professional organizations, he was named by Gov. George Pataki in 1997 to chair the State Board for Medical Professional Conduct and served for five years. In 2017, he was selected for the Education Board at the American Health Council.

He was a fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and was presented in 2019 with the Albert Einstein Award of Medicine by the International Association of Who's Who.

An avid reader, he had a vast knowledge of British history and visited England frequently through his work with the insurance company. He also enjoyed golf, walking and hiking.

He and the former Elaine M. Urbanski Ososki, who had been an administrative assistant at Children’s Hospital, were married in 2004.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Lauren Dillon Sullivan; two step-daughters, Lynne Rymer and Susan Ososki; a step-son, Paul Ososki; two brothers, Richard and Robert; and three grandchildren.

A service will be held at noon Monday in Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive at Parker Boulevard, Town of Tonawanda.