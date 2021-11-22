Dr. Virginia B. Calkins, 97, physician at former Gowanda Psychiatric Center

After she graduated from medical school in 1949, she served her internship at the Johns Hopkins Clinic, was a resident at New England Deaconess Hospital and a clinical physician at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass.

During those years, their family grew to seven children. A feature story on Dr. Calkins in the Boston Globe was headlined: “The Busiest Woman in Massachusetts.”

Two more children arrived after her husband accepted an offer in 1961 to become chief of medicine at Buffalo General Hospital, now Buffalo General Medical Center. She joined the staff at Gowanda Psychiatric Center on Valentine’s Day, 1962, and became a prison physician after it was converted into a correctional facility in 1994.

Her son Geoff wrote: “Nobody quite knows where Dr. Calkins found the strength and the energy. But her quick afternoon snoozes must have helped. In addition to raising nine children of her own, Dr. Calkins hosted three American Field Service exchange students ... for a year apiece. When family friends were killed in a car crash one tragic Easter weekend, she took in their three children for the rest of the school year.”