Dr. Virginia B. Calkins, 97, physician at former Gowanda Psychiatric Center

Oct. 8, 1924 – Oct. 8, 2021
Dr. Virginia B. Calkins, a physician at the former Gowanda Psychiatric Center who stayed on to treat inmates after it was converted into a correctional facility, died Oct. 8 in her Hamburg home on her 97th birthday.
She was born Virginia Brady in Baltimore, Md., at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where her father was a gynecologist. One of five girls, her home was within walking distance of Pimlico Race Course and she witnessed the legendary 1938 match race in which Seabiscuit defeated 1937 Triple Crown winner War Admiral.
She was an outstanding student at Bryn Mawr School, Vassar College and the University of Michigan, where she received her bachelor’s degree in 1945.
As a teenager, she won American Kennel Club titles with her poodle, King, and got the first perfect score ever awarded in obedience. She and her sister Barbara were invited to give a demonstration at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.
Intending to become a veterinarian, she accepted her father’s advice to attend a medical school to get better scientific training. She enrolled at Johns Hopkins University, one of the few medical schools accepting female students at that time, and met an intern there, Dr. Evan Calkins.
Her son Geoff, sports columnist with the Daily Memphian in Memphis, Tenn., wrote that when his father asked her to marry him, she asked, “Can I bring the dogs?”
After she graduated from medical school in 1949, she served her internship at the Johns Hopkins Clinic, was a resident at New England Deaconess Hospital and a clinical physician at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass.
During those years, their family grew to seven children. A feature story on Dr. Calkins in the Boston Globe was headlined: “The Busiest Woman in Massachusetts.”
Two more children arrived after her husband accepted an offer in 1961 to become chief of medicine at Buffalo General Hospital, now Buffalo General Medical Center. She joined the staff at Gowanda Psychiatric Center on Valentine’s Day, 1962, and became a prison physician after it was converted into a correctional facility in 1994.
Her son Geoff wrote: “Nobody quite knows where Dr. Calkins found the strength and the energy. But her quick afternoon snoozes must have helped. In addition to raising nine children of her own, Dr. Calkins hosted three American Field Service exchange students ... for a year apiece. When family friends were killed in a car crash one tragic Easter weekend, she took in their three children for the rest of the school year.”
She served more than 10 years on the Hamburg School Board, with terms as president and vice president, was a trustee of Erie County 4-H and was president of the Vassar Club. She also was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Kansas City, Mo., in 1976.
A willing volunteer, she made hamburger casseroles for the Friends of Night People and shepherded her children and their friends to sell pizzas door-to-door for the American Field Service. Her son Geoff noted that when she met a man in a nursing home who had no one to fill the bird feeder outside his window, she came every week to replenish it.
Dr. Calkins shared ice cream with her poodles and took them everywhere, even on hospital rounds, to the prison in Gowanda and to her children’s college graduations. A prolific letter writer, she corresponded almost every week with all nine of her children – three are physicians.
She loved riding through woods and fields near her Hamburg home on her Arabian horses. She managed a farm with an amazing variety of animals – Dorset sheep, chickens, ducks, guinea pigs, cockatiels, a monkey, a raccoon and a tortoise. She also enjoyed the family’s summer home, “Barking Waters,” in Traverse City, Mich., as well as Victor Borge, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Dick Francis mysteries and stiff Old Fashioned cocktails.
Her husband of 73 years, who became chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University at Buffalo and founded its Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology, died in February 2020.
Survivors include four daughters, Dr. Sarah C. Oxnard, Lucy Calkins, Dr. Joan Calkins and Ellen Calkins; five sons, Stephen, Ben, Hugh, Geoff and Tim; a sister, Emita Brady Hill; 31 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life was held Nov. 20 in Hamburg Presbyterian Church, 177 Main St., Hamburg.