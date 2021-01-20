Dr. Thomas S. Branigan, 85, chief of staff at two hospitals

Feb. 14, 1935 – Jan. 14, 2021

Dr. Thomas S. Branigan, of Amherst, former chief of staff at Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital, died Jan. 14 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short period of declining health. He was 85.

Born in LaFayette, Ga., in the northwestern corner of the state, Thomas Sidney Branigan was valedictorian of his class at LaFayette High School.

He went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University and the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Ga. He came to Buffalo to do his internship and residency at Mercy Hospital.

A Navy physician from 1962 to 1964, he served at Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital in Twentynine Palms, Calif.

In addition to his work at St. Joseph Hospital and Mercy Hospital, Dr. Branigan was affiliated with Our Lady of Victory Hospital and Sisters Hospital. He maintained an office on William Street in Cheektowaga until his retirement about 10 years ago.

Honored as a Master Physician by the State of New York, he also was an adjunct professor at the University at Buffalo medical school.