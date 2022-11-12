Dr. Thomas J. Cianciolo Jr., 90, podiatrist for more than 50 years

Jan. 18, 1932 – Oct. 1, 2022

As he recovered from an accident when he was 12 years old, Dr. Thomas J. Cianciolo Jr. came to realize what kind of a career he wanted.

He had suffered an ankle injury, his wife, Lori, said, and appreciated the treatment he got from a family friend who was a podiatrist. He decided that he wanted to care for others in the same way.

Dr. Cianciolo went on to help patients with foot and ankle problems for more than 50 years. After closing his practice, he continued to offer his services at nursing homes.

He died Oct. 1 in his Clarence home after a battle with multiple myeloma. He was 90.

Born in Utica, the oldest of four children, he was a 1950 graduate of Utica Free Academy, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He began studies at Utica College, then was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served in the Counterintelligence Corps in Germany, attaining the rank of sergeant.

Following his discharge, he returned to complete his bachelor's degree at Utica College and enrolled in the New York College of Podiatric Medicine in Manhattan. After graduating in 1962, he joined in another podiatrist's practice in Utica.

Wanting to become a full partner in a practice, he heard from a friend that Dr. William Schiller, a podiatrist in Buffalo, was looking for a partner.

He began with Dr. Schiller in 1967 in his offices in North Tonawanda and Clarence and, after Dr. Schiller's his death in 1978, continued in a solo practice.

Dr. Cianciolo was affiliated with the former Sheridan Park Hospital and the former Sheehan Memorial Hospital. He also served as a consulting and staff podiatrist at seven local nursing homes.

After he closed his offices in 2001, he continued working part-time at nursing homes. He provided free care to those in need and gave special attention to retired priests and nuns. He retired in 2015.

He was a fellow of the American College of Foot Surgeons.

A parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Swormville, he was moved during the funeral for his twin brother Joseph in 2016 to visit the Holy Land and took the Footprints of St. Paul Pilgrimage through Turkey and Greece to Rome.

He was also a member of Rotary International, the Romulus Club and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed skiing, fishing, camping, hunting, traveling, working in his yard, visiting the Adirondacks and playing euchre with his friends, who included Buffalo Sabres great Rene Robert.

An avid Bills fan, he was a longtime season ticket holder, beginning at War Memorial Stadium.

He and his wife, the former Lori Noal, who assisted him in his offices for many years, were married in 1985.

Survivors also include three sons, Mark S., David L. and Stephen E.; a daughter, Alisa A. Cianciolo; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Oct. 15 in St. Mary's Church, Swormville.