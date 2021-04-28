Dr. Thomas A. Raab, 69, taught compassionate care for patients

Oct. 17, 1951 – April 11, 2021

Thomas A. Raab spent 39 years at Mercy Hospital and Catholic Health in a variety of roles.

But one thing never changed, no matter what he did – his focus on the well-being of patients, which he showed by honing his skills of communication and compassion.

His focus was shaped by his own experiences as a cancer survivor, battling Hodgkin lymphoma in his third year of medical school.

During that ordeal, he had been told that his chances of survival were unknown and he would never be able to have children. But after defeating the disease, he went on to receive what he called his "greatest gift" from Mercy Hospital – Patricia "Patti" Makey Raab, a nurse he'd met on his first professional visit to the hospital, and their family.

Dr. Raab, of Orchard Park, died after a brief illness and two weeks as a patient in Mercy Hospital. As word spread of his death, a group of his colleagues gathered to stand by as his family escorted his body from the hospital. The associate chair of medicine at Catholic Health was 69.