Dr. Thomas A. Raab, 69, taught compassionate care for patients

Oct. 17, 1951 – April 11, 2021
Thomas A. Raab spent 39 years at Mercy Hospital and Catholic Health in a variety of roles.
But one thing never changed, no matter what he did – his focus on the well-being of patients, which he showed by honing his skills of communication and compassion.
His focus was shaped by his own experiences as a cancer survivor, battling Hodgkin lymphoma in his third year of medical school.
During that ordeal, he had been told that his chances of survival were unknown and he would never be able to have children. But after defeating the disease, he went on to receive what he called his "greatest gift" from Mercy Hospital – Patricia "Patti" Makey Raab, a nurse he'd met on his first professional visit to the hospital, and their family.
Dr. Raab, of Orchard Park, died after a brief illness and two weeks as a patient in Mercy Hospital. As word spread of his death, a group of his colleagues gathered to stand by as his family escorted his body from the hospital. The associate chair of medicine at Catholic Health was 69.
In a statement, top Catholic Health officials, including Mark Sullivan, president and CEO, said, "For nearly four decades, Dr. Raab dedicated his life to the practice of medicine at Catholic Health and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, serving patients as an infectious disease specialist; supporting physicians through numerous medical staff leadership roles; and preparing the next generation of clinicians as an educator, mentor and friend."
He was born in Buffalo, the second of four children of Albert and Mary Louise Harrington Raab, and grew up in Amherst.
Dr. Raab was a 1969 graduate of Canisius High School and earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Canisius College in 1973. He started medical school at UB, but in 1976, during his third year, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. He was part of clinical trials at Roswell Park, where he was successfully treated with chemotherapy and radiation. "He struggled through the treatment, but still graduated with his class in 1977," said his wife. "God truly had a plan for him."
In an address to his graduating class, Dr. Raab lauded their scientific learning, then urged them to focus on "two essential elements which we must strive to obtain ... the ability to communicate with and have compassion for our patients and their families." That, he said, would make each of them a "complete physician."
Dr. Raab completed a residency in internal medicine, then did a fellowship in infectious diseases from 1980 to 1982. In 1982, he started work at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo as chief of the Infectious Diseases Division, a post he held until his death.
Dr. Raab was a clinical professor of medicine at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, he was a fellow of the American College of Physicians.
Through the years, Dr. Raab was appointed to many hospital and Catholic Health posts, serving as director of Mercy’s Internal Medicine Residency Program, chairman of the hospital’s Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee and a member of the system’s Acute Care Board of Directors.
Rounds were "always led by the brilliant professor in this white coat with his laser-like focus," wrote Dr. Edward Stehlik, chair of medicine for Catholic Health and a longtime friend of Dr. Raab.
Dr. Raab met Patricia Makey in June 1982, when he visited the Mercy Hospital ICU to examine one of her critically ill patients.
"I gave him a report on the patient’s status. He thanked me," Mrs. Raab said. "As he left the unit, I recall thinking what a nice, kind, and good-looking doctor he was."
They married on Nov. 7, 1987, in St. Ambrose Church by the Rev. William Stanton, who said at the Mass, "I never saw a groom so happy to be married."
Dr. Raab was "very kind and never had any airs about his position or title," said Mrs. Raab. He would say, "Tom is my name, doctor is what I do. I prefer to be called Tom."
Through the years, Dr. Raab received many awards, including the Canisius College Distinguished Alumni Award in 1990. He was also named a Top Doctor in WNY in 2011.
He enjoyed coaching his children in hockey and soccer and his final instruction to every team was usually, "Have fun!"
He was Pack 285 Cubmaster and Boy Scout Troop 400 committee member, and supported his daughters in Girl Scouts by turning his office into a cookie booth.
A longtime member of the Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, he belonged to its Health Ministry.
Besides his wife of 33 years, Patricia J. Raab, Dr. Raab is survived by four sons, Patrick T., Brian M., Michael J. and Timothy E. Raab; two daughters, Colleen P. Santacrose and Claire P. Raab; and two sisters, Diane Hallett and Mary Krzan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna The service will also be livestreamed.