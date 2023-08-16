Oct. 8, 1933 – July 29, 2023

Dr. Thamby A. Ninan, a plant research scientist who founded the Biology Department at the SUNY Erie Community College South Campus in Orchard Park, died July 29 in his home in Collins after a period of declining health. He was 89.

Born in Muttar, a village in the state of Kerala in southwest India, the oldest of four children, he earned a bachelor's degree in botany from Loyola College in Chennai, India, and a master's degree in plant pathology from Aligarh University College in Aligarh, India.

He joined the Indian Agricultural Research Institute to do research on improving watermelons and muskmelons. To further his studies, he came to the U.S., first to the University of Oklahoma, then to New Mexico Highlands University, where he was invited to speak at the American Institute of Biological Sciences about his research into bougainvillea. Later, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, he developed mold-resistant varieties of oats.

He completed his doctorate in genetics at Michigan State University, where he met and married an undergraduate from Michigan, Janice K. Brooker.

He collected Rubus plant specimens, a genus that includes blackberries and raspberries, from every county in Michigan, sometimes taking his wife and baby son with him to remote areas, where they camped in a pop-up tent.

As a postdoctoral fellow at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he developed varieties of wheat resistant to the cereal leaf beetle and through genetic research prevented the beetle from reproducing.

He began teaching at Huntington University in Indiana, then went to John Hopkins University for a comparative study of chimpanzee and human chromosomes.

He moved to Western New York in 1972 as a research scientist at what is now Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and bought an old house in Collins with a stream behind it, where he and his wife hosted children and families in need of homes and raised goats, chickens, quail, ducks and dogs.

Dr. Ninan taught for 44 years at the ECC South Campus and became professor emeritus in 2019. His classes in the flora of Western New York created an herbarium of plants from Zoar Valley, which he recently donated to the Buffalo Science Museum.

He and his students also did research on identifying carcinogens in the environment under a 1976 National Institutes of Health grant. He contributed numerous articles to national and international scientific journals.

Raised in the Jacobite Church in Kerala, he was a longtime member of the Collins Friends Meeting, where his wife serves as pastor. In 1976, he and his wife, with Rev. Soo Ho and Grace Han, started Blossom Gardens Friends School.

He walked a mile every day, identifying plants he saw, enjoyed photography and cooking, and was an avid tennis fan.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Suneil "Nick"; a daughter, Starleen Schaffer; two sisters, Shantha Jacob and Leela Thomas; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service was held Aug. 5 in the Collins Friends Meeting Church, 2345 Main St., Collins.