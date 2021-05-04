Dr. Sidney Anthone, 96, surgeon who performed first kidney transplant in WNY

Jan. 10, 1925 – April 30, 2021

Dr. Sidney Anthone, a surgeon who performed the first kidney transplant in Western New York with his identical twin brother, died April 30 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 96.

Born in Buffalo, younger than his brother Roland by minutes, they were the sons of Joseph Anthone, founder of Anthone Furniture Co. on Genesee Street.

He and his brother were 1942 graduates of the Nichols School and both enrolled at Harvard College. They interrupted their studies to serve together in the Army stateside during World War II, first in the infantry, then in the Corps of Engineers. Both attained rank of corporal.

Returning to Harvard, the brothers took summer courses and completed their bachelor’s degrees under an accelerated program in two years. They graduated from medical school at the University of Buffalo in 1950.

As surgical interns at Buffalo General Hospital, one brother often was mistaken for the other. His son, David Anthone, recalled how one patient, seeing both of them at his bedside as he awoke after surgery, feared his eyes had been affected by the procedure because he thought he was seeing double.