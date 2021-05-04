Dr. Sidney Anthone, 96, surgeon who performed first kidney transplant in WNY

Jan. 10, 1925 – April 30, 2021
Dr. Sidney Anthone, a surgeon who performed the first kidney transplant in Western New York with his identical twin brother, died April 30 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 96.
Born in Buffalo, younger than his brother Roland by minutes, they were the sons of Joseph Anthone, founder of Anthone Furniture Co. on Genesee Street.
He and his brother were 1942 graduates of the Nichols School and both enrolled at Harvard College. They interrupted their studies to serve together in the Army stateside during World War II, first in the infantry, then in the Corps of Engineers. Both attained rank of corporal.
Returning to Harvard, the brothers took summer courses and completed their bachelor’s degrees under an accelerated program in two years. They graduated from medical school at the University of Buffalo in 1950.
As surgical interns at Buffalo General Hospital, one brother often was mistaken for the other. His son, David Anthone, recalled how one patient, seeing both of them at his bedside as he awoke after surgery, feared his eyes had been affected by the procedure because he thought he was seeing double.
They eventually solved the confusion by wearing different watchbands – Roland’s was gold, Sidney’s was silver – and with their eyeglasses. Later, Sidney grew a mustache, while Roland remained clean-shaven.
The Anthone brothers helped start a kidney dialysis service at Buffalo General in 1955. To ﬁnd a better treatment for renal disease, the Anthones researched transplants and performed the ﬁrst kidney transplant operation in Western New York in 1964.
The brothers often performed surgery together and for many years did the majority of kidney transplants here.
They went on to develop comprehensive transplant programs at Buffalo General and Children’s hospitals. In 1979, they started New York State’s ﬁrst dialysis service outside of a hospital, the Western New York Artiﬁcial Kidney Center.
Dr. Sidney Anthone also was clinical assistant professor of surgery at the UB Medical School, medical director of the Hemodialysis Unit at Buffalo General Hospital from 1957 to 1995 and co-director of the renal transplant program at Buffalo General from 1964 to 1995.
After he stopped practicing in the late 1990s, he served as medical director for Upstate New York Transplant Services from 1998 to 2004.
He and his brother were authors of more than 30 scientiﬁc publications. They were both members of the Organ Procurement Agency of WNY and Upstate New York Transplant Services.
Dr. Sidney Anthone was a past president of UB Medical Alumni Association, past president of the medical staff at Buffalo General Hospital, former vice-president of the National Kidney Foundation of Western New York and past president of the board of directors of Upstate New York Transplant Services.
He and his brother received many honors together, including Gift of Life Awards in 1979 from the National Kidney Foundation, its highest honor. He also was recognized as Alumnus of the Year in 1996 by the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Western New York and received a lifetime achievement award from the UB Medical Alumni Association.
In retirement, he took up sculpting and painting. His children noted that he was very prolific – churning out a painting a week. He moved to Los Angeles five years ago.
His wife of 50 years, Lee Gross Anthone, founder of the Child Advocacy Center in Buffalo, which bears her name, died in 2001. His brother died in 2020.
In addition to his son, survivors include three daughters, Marcie Anthone, Lauren Anthone and Elle Anthone Barnhart; his companion, Ruth Palanker; five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Graveside services at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Forest Lawn will be streamed live online at mesnekoff.com.