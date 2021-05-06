Dr. Rosemary W. Elliott, 86, longtime Roswell Park researcher

June 16, 1934 – April 24, 2021

Two weeks before her 26th birthday, when she was the mother of a toddler and pregnant with her second child, Rosemary W. Elliott suffered an unimaginable loss. Her 36-year-old husband of less than two years, Paul S. Eskridge, died while on a job interview in West Virginia.

"When mom was widowed in 1960 she was about to deliver her second child, a son she named Paul," said Dr. Elliott's oldest child, Etta Eskridge, a physician. "Many people asked her if she was going to give up her children for adoption because single women were not considered able to support their families at that time. Our mother thought this was a ludicrous idea and set about getting her graduate degree in order to provide for us."

Dr. Rosemary W. Elliott, whose life took her from the lush gardens of pre-War Britain to a long career in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, died in Beechwood Continuing Care, where she had been a rehabilitation patient since becoming ill in February. The longtime Snyder resident was 86.