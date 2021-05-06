Dr. Rosemary W. Elliott, 86, longtime Roswell Park researcher

June 16, 1934 – April 24, 2021
Two weeks before her 26th birthday, when she was the mother of a toddler and pregnant with her second child, Rosemary W. Elliott suffered an unimaginable loss. Her 36-year-old husband of less than two years, Paul S. Eskridge, died while on a job interview in West Virginia.
"When mom was widowed in 1960 she was about to deliver her second child, a son she named Paul," said Dr. Elliott's oldest child, Etta Eskridge, a physician. "Many people asked her if she was going to give up her children for adoption because single women were not considered able to support their families at that time. Our mother thought this was a ludicrous idea and set about getting her graduate degree in order to provide for us."
Dr. Rosemary W. Elliott, whose life took her from the lush gardens of pre-War Britain to a long career in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, died in Beechwood Continuing Care, where she had been a rehabilitation patient since becoming ill in February. The longtime Snyder resident was 86.
Rosemary Caroline Waite was born in Norfolk, England, the oldest child of Milton and Edith Waite. Both her parents loved flowers and her father was a gardener on the How Hill Estate in Norfolk, so their daughters were named Poppy, Marigold ("Goldie") and Lillian. They also had a son named Daniel, which Dr. Eskridge said her children figured was the closest they could get to "dandelion."
After the start of World War II, life on the east coast of Britain became much more difficult and dangerous, with food scarce. She recalled returning to class one day after the noon meal to find that the school had been strafed by a German airplane.
The family moved to London, where they ran a shop in Chesham, north of the city. Rosemary became the first in her family to go to university. At the University of Birmingham, she excelled in chemistry and sang in a national choir before graduating in 1955.
Because work was scarce in England, Dr. Elliott and her then-boyfriend took teaching jobs in Nova Scotia, living near Halifax for a few years.
She then accepted a job teaching chemistry and math at a private school in Rochester. While taking a graduate course at the University of Buffalo, Rosemary met her future husband, Paul S. Eskridge, who was a professor of physiology at St. John Fisher College. They were married in July 1958.
After her husband's untimely death, Dr. Elliott moved to Alabama to stay with her mother-in-law and give birth to her son; she stayed there until he was 4 months old.
"She decided after his death to finish her graduate degree in genetics because she felt this would give her the best shot at supporting her family," said Dr. Eskridge. Dr. Elliott's sister Lillian, who was a teenager, came to help with the children.
Dr. Elliott earned a master's degree in 1962 and a doctorate in 1964, both from UB.
She went on to do postdoctoral work at the university in molecular genetics, which was a new, emerging field, and eventually became a faculty member at Roswell Park's Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology.
In July 1968 she married Willard Elliott, who had been her biochemistry professor at UB, becoming stepmother to his children, Timothy, Alan and Meg. The Elliotts had one more child, Caroline.
Dr. Eskridge remembered that when phone callers to their house would ask for "Dr. Elliott," their children would reply, "Male or female?"
Dr. Elliott continued her research in mouse genetics, eventually working on a mouse model for colon cancer, which took her husband's life in 1980.
Through the years, Dr. Elliott received many scientific research grants, the final one in 2005. She retired 10 years ago.
After retirement, Dr. Elliott enjoyed attending concerts at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and seeing friends. She traveled widely and alone to Greece, Japan and France, especially her favorite city, Paris. She visited Britain to take courses in genetics at Cambridge University and to visit relatives.
Dr. Elliott was an active member of Williamsville United Methodist Church for many years, participating as trustee, committee member, treasurer and a member of the handbell choir, as well as a volunteer with Niagara Frontier City Ministries.
She is survived by three sons, Paul Eskridge and Tim and Alan Elliott; three daughters, Meg Richter, Etta Eskridge and Caroline Elliott; two sisters, Goldie Harris and Lillian Swift; a brother, Daniel Waite; five grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.
A Memorial Service will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main St., Williamsville. The service will also be livestreamed.