May 8, 1933 – July 6, 2023

Ever since it took the life of his father, Dr. Roger S. Dayer had a special interest in colon cancer.

So when he learned in the early 1970s that a Japanese physician in New York City was employing a new device that greatly improved colonoscopy, the screening test for colon cancer, he went there to learn how to use it. Then he bought his own colonoscope.

He went on to pioneer in the procedure in Buffalo. One of the first to perform a colonoscopy here, he did more than 10,000 before he retired in 2001. He trained dozens of other doctors.

In the late 1970s, he also assisted his longtime colleague and best friend Dr. Edward J. Marine in developing Health Care Plan, the first managed care medical program in the Buffalo area.

Dr. Dayer became a surgeon for Health Care Plan and later was assistant director for professional affairs at what was then Buffalo General Hospital.

During the last decade of his practice, his wife Roberta said, he devoted half of his time exclusively to colonoscopies and the other half to handling staff complaints at the hospital. Humble and unassuming, he was particularly good at resolving differences, she noted.

"The doctors would walk into his office boiling mad," she said, "and come out smiling."

He died unexpectedly July 6 in Fox Run, Orchard Park, where he had been a resident since 2014. He was 90.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children, he was the son of Elmer Dayer, owner of a storage warehouse, and Elva Dye Dayer, a teacher. He attended School 66 and won a Sons of the American Revolution award.

Playing left end for the Bennett High School football team, he suffered a concussion in a game against Kensington High School during his senior year and was unable to complete his courses for a diploma.

When Nichols School offered him a scholarship, he finished his senior year there in 1952. He played football and basketball for Nichols and ran on the track team. In a meet against Canisius High School, he won a triple – the 220-yard dash, the high jump and the broad jump.

He went on to Williams College, playing football and basketball as a freshman, but transferred to the University of Buffalo when his father died in 1953. He continued playing varsity football at UB as a reserve end until his senior year, when he was admitted to UB Medical School.

He married Roberta Ann Allbert on June 16, 1956, having met her at Bennett High School, where they both sang in the chorus. They began dating after he invited her to his senior prom at Nichols.

He served his internship and surgical residency at what was then Buffalo General Hospital and went into private practice. Working half-time at Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center, he was present for the first implant of a heart pacemaker at the hospital.

Dr. Dayer was drafted into the Army in 1967 and was assigned to former Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Ga., where he treated officers at the base, lived at the edge of the Fort McPherson golf course and developed a passion for the game.

Returning to Buffalo after two years, he resumed his practice at Buffalo General. In 1973, inspired by colleagues who volunteered to provide medical services in Vietnam, he went there for two months during the latter days of the war and served at a private hospital in Can Tho.

He became president of the Buffalo General medical staff in the mid 1980s and was medical director for Tri-County Hospital in Gowanda from 1989 to 1992.

He also became a clinical associate professor at the UB Medical School. He served as associate head of the Department of Surgery and was a member of the medical school's Admissions Committee. He received the Chandra Surgical Teaching Award.

He was president of the Buffalo Surgical Society and chairman of the Physician Sector for the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

Dr. Dayer was a member of the American College of Physician Executives, the American College of Surgeons, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

A longtime resident of Buffalo's Central Park neighborhood, he was a member of the Buffalo Club and the Cherry Hill Club, where he was a Class B champion in the 1970s and won numerous tournaments. During travels to England, he attended two British Open tournaments and played the Old Course at St. Andrew's in Scotland.

He also enjoyed books, music and bridge and amassed a large collection of stamps, beginning as a boy when his elder siblings sent him stamps from overseas during World War II. He added to his collection during trips to Europe and Asia, where he visited more than 40 countries with his wife.

"He loved an adventure," she said.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, a historian who authored two books on the influence of British banking and diplomacy in China in the early 20th century, survivors include two sons, Lawrence E. and Roger E.; a daughter, Cynthia Erb; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St.