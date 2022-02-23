Dr. Robert A. Werner, 93, dentist with 60 years of perfect attendance as a Rotarian

He also was a past president of the Country Club of Buffalo and served several years on its Board of Governors. He was a charter member of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce.

Active as a Mason, he was a member of Master Builder Lodge 911, F&AM; the Buffalo Consistory, Ismailia Temple, Sahib Temple in Florida and the Royal Order of Jesters.

He was active in Republican politics and was an alternative delegate to the GOP presidential nominating convention in San Francisco in 1964, when Rep. William E. Miller of Lockport was chosen as the running mate for Sen. Barry Goldwater.

Football fans will recognize his name from hearing the credits at the end of sportscaster Van Miller’s radio broadcasts of Buffalo Bills games. He was a lifelong friend of Miller, the two having met as boys when Dr. Werner spent summers on the farm of his great-aunt and uncle outside Dunkirk. In the early 1960s, Miller asked him to assist at the stadium.

“He asked dad to come up to the press box and help do the statistics,” his daughter Karen Werner said. “Those were in the days before computers. They had these big sheets that my mom used to prepare. They had eight or nine things they had to watch.”