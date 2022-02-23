Dr. Robert A. Werner, 93, dentist with 60 years of perfect attendance as a Rotarian

July 31, 1928 – Feb. 17, 2022
No matter where he was, Dr. Robert A. Werner never missed a Rotary Club meeting.
“Rotary was probably the biggest constant in his life,” his daughter Susan Werner Deckert said. “If he took a trip, he went to the Rotary Club there and made a meeting. That’s how he made friends and got to know people.”
Dr. Werner, a dentist who practiced in the Town of Tonawanda and Amherst, had 60 years of perfect attendance. He was a past president of the Kenmore Rotary Club, was a Rotary district governor and served on the board of the Kenmore Rotary Foundation. In 2000, he received Rotary’s highest honor, the Paul Harris Fellowship.
“He was involved in all the charity work that Rotary does,” his daughter said. “He went to Sunshine Day with all the kids. He rang the bell for Salvation Army at Christmas.”
When he became a full-time Florida resident in 2014, he transferred his membership to the Rotary Club in Venice and continued his activities there.
Dr. Werner died Feb. 17 in his home in Venice, Fla., after a brief illness. He was 93.
Born in Buffalo, the younger of two children, he grew up assisting his parents in their store, Werner’s Delicatessen, a landmark on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore. After graduating from Kenmore High School in 1946, he enrolled at Colgate University, where he studied science as a prelude to dental school.
At a Colgate fraternity party attended by some young women from Syracuse University, he saw a familiar face. Nan Miller had been a classmate in Kenmore, and they started dating. After he began at the University of Pennsylvania Dental School, they were married Aug. 23, 1952.
He served in the Navy as a lieutenant after he received his degree and was stationed at Camp Lejune, N.C., where he provided dental care for Marines.
When he returned from service, Dr. Werner opened an office at Delaware Avenue and Sheridan Drive and later had a practice on Eggert Road in Amherst, retiring in the late 1990s. He was a past president of the Twin City Dental Society, a fellow in the International College of Dentists and a member of the American Dental Association and the American Prosthodontic Society.
A tenor banjo player as a boy and a plectrum banjo player as an adult, he helped form the Buffalo Banjo Band in 1967 and was its first president. The group played in nightclubs and appeared in parades, riding in antique cars as they serenaded onlookers.
In retirement, he took lessons from leading banjo players and became part of a community of banjoists after moving to Florida. He continued to play regularly with the Gulf Coast Band and other banjo groups. He was a member of the Gulf Coast Banjo Society and had been director of the Sahib Shrine Banjo Band.
He also was a past president of the Country Club of Buffalo and served several years on its Board of Governors. He was a charter member of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce.
Active as a Mason, he was a member of Master Builder Lodge 911, F&AM; the Buffalo Consistory, Ismailia Temple, Sahib Temple in Florida and the Royal Order of Jesters.
He was active in Republican politics and was an alternative delegate to the GOP presidential nominating convention in San Francisco in 1964, when Rep. William E. Miller of Lockport was chosen as the running mate for Sen. Barry Goldwater.
Football fans will recognize his name from hearing the credits at the end of sportscaster Van Miller’s radio broadcasts of Buffalo Bills games. He was a lifelong friend of Miller, the two having met as boys when Dr. Werner spent summers on the farm of his great-aunt and uncle outside Dunkirk. In the early 1960s, Miller asked him to assist at the stadium.
“He asked dad to come up to the press box and help do the statistics,” his daughter Karen Werner said. “Those were in the days before computers. They had these big sheets that my mom used to prepare. They had eight or nine things they had to watch.”
Dr. Werner and his wife attended all four of the Bills' appearances in the Super Bowl.
After his wife died in 1996, he was remarried to another high school classmate, the former Arlene Larson Monrian. She died in 2013.
Survivors include his two daughters, Karen Werner and Susan Werner Deckert; a step-daughter, Melissa Whitbeck; a step-son, William H. Monrian III; and two grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. March 1 in Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore.