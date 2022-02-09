Dr. Richard M. Costantini, 80, orthodontist in South Buffalo and Amherst

Aug. 1, 1941 – Feb. 3, 2022

Dr. Richard M. Costantini, an orthodontist for 45 years in South Buffalo and Amherst, died Feb. 3 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 80.

Born in Cohoes, the older of two boys, his father was an Italian immigrant and operated a tavern where his mother was the cook. He attended St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., and completed his bachelor’s degree at the University at Buffalo in 1962.

He earned his degree in dental surgery from the UB Dental School in 1966 and received a postdoctoral certificate in orthodontics from the Kornberg School of Dentistry at Temple University in 1971.

He served in the Army Dental Corps in Frankfort, Germany, and held the rank of captain.

An Amherst resident, Dr. Costantini joined a practice with other dentists on Abbott Road in 1972, then added his own office on Sheridan Drive in 1975. He retired in 2017.

He was a life member of Eighth District Dental Society, the New York State Dental Association and the American Association of Orthodontics.