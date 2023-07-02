May 7, 1938 – June 28, 2023

Dr. Richard E. Wolin, a prominent psychiatrist who regularly was called upon to examine defendants and testify in murder cases, died June 28 in his home in Lewiston after a lengthy illness. He was 85.

Dr. Wolin was part of the team assembled by celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey to support an insanity defense for serial killer George Fitzsimmons, a Korean War veteran from Buffalo who killed his aunt and uncle in Coudersport, Pa., in 1973. Fitzsimmons, who had been ruled insane after murdering his parents in Eggertsville in 1969, died in prison while serving two life sentences.

Dr. Wolin also provided an insanity diagnosis for Gail Trait, who stabbed her four young children to death in 1978 in their apartment on Montana Avenue. Trait was convicted of murder, served 10 years in prison, then was ruled insane at a retrial and ordered to be hospitalized.

Born in New York City, the son of a dentist and an only child, Richard Elliot Wolin grew up in the Grand Concourse area of the Bronx. An outstanding student, he was a graduate of the Bronx High School of Science. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1960 from the University of Buffalo, where he was on the dean's list and an Air Force ROTC cadet.

He went on to receive a medical degree from the UB Medical School, now the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, in 1964 and completed his residency in psychiatry at the former E. J. Meyer Memorial Hospital in 1968.

Serving as a captain in the Air Force from 1968 to 1970, he was stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas, and was one of the first psychiatrists to evaluate post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among servicemen returning from the Vietnam War.

Returning to Buffalo, he joined UB faculty as a clinical assistant professor in Department of Psychiatry and was chief psychiatrist and later acting clinical director of psychiatry at Meyer Memorial at a time when employees of the clinic regularly confronted Erie County government over low salaries and understaffing.

Dr. Wolin left in 1974 for position at the Niagara Falls Community Mental Health Center and in 1981 was elected president of the medical staff at Bry-Lin Hospital. He began a practice with Dr. Harold J. Levy, longtime medical director at Bry-Lin, then opened his own private practice. He became affiliated with Buffalo Medical Group, leaving in 2009 to join Horizon Human Services as a staff psychiatrist. He became interim medical director later that year, overseeing clinics in Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties. He retired in 2018.

Considered an expert in psychopharmacology, Dr. Wolin studied chemical imbalances in the brain and the effects of medication to treat them.

He was a past president of the Western New York branch of the American Psychiatric Association and a member of the American Medical Association, the American Neuropsychiatric Association and the Western New York Psychiatric Society. He also was a longtime board member of Independent Health. He was honored by the Alliance for the Mentally Ill of Buffalo and Erie County for his volunteer help to people in crisis.

Also a former board member at Temple Beth Zion, he supported numerous charitable organizations.

He was married in 1995 to Dr. Elizabeth A. Doherty, a neurologist, and they traveled extensively, crossing the Atlantic on cruise ships numerous times. They acquired a condominium in 1999 on Sanibel Island in Florida, which was their winter home until it was destroyed last September by Hurricane Ian.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Marci Wolin Murphy and Jodi A. Wolin; their mother, Anita Feigenblum Wolin; and a granddaughter.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.