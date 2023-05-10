Dec. 14, 1934 – April 22, 2023

Dr. Nelson P. Torre, a rheumatologist and chief of medicine at Sisters Hospital who developed and led the physician assistant program at Daemen University, died April 22 in Canterbury Woods, Amherst. He was 88.

Born in Buffalo, the son of Italian immigrants, he grew up in the Fruit Belt and attended School 37. His family said he aspired to be a baseball player until his father offered him some old-country advice: "Study to be a doctor and then buy your tickets to the ball game."

He played varsity baseball and was a trumpet player in the jazz band at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, where he graduated in 1952. Having worked in a neighborhood drug store as a boy, sweeping floors and making deliveries, he studied pharmacy at the University of Buffalo and received a bachelor's degree cum laude in 1956.

Dr. Torre took his first year of medical studies in Padua, Italy, after his application to an American college was misplaced in the medical school dean's office. He returned to enroll at what was then SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he worked evenings at a hotel pharmacy to support his young family before graduating cum laude in 1961.

He served as an intern at E. J. Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center, and had a special internship at what was then Buffalo General Hospital. Drafted into the Army in 1967, he served as a captain at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., before returning to Buffalo for a private practice in internal medicine and rheumatology.

Affiliated with Sisters Hospital, Dr. Torre was medical staff president in 1987 and was chief of medicine and director of the UB residency program in internal medicine at the hospital from 1989 to 1998. His family noted that he particularly enjoyed making grand rounds with the medical residents he supervised.

He worked with Daemen College president Robert S. Marshall and dean of academic affairs Charles Reedy to set up a physician assistant program, then served as its medical director from 1994 to 2007. He also was an adjunct professor in the program.

He was a member of the clinical faculty at what is now the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB from 1968 to 2007 and was a clinical professor of medicine beginning in 1986.

In 1998, he was named an American Medical Association representative to the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, which evaluates college and university health education programs nationwide.

A past president of the Buffalo Academy of Medicine, Dr. Torre was a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a founding fellow of the American College of Rheumatology. He also chaired the medical and scientific committee for the Western New York chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.

He established scholarship endowments at the UB School of Pharmacy, Daemen University and St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

While serving in the Army, he developed a love of golf. He won the championship in his division one year at the Park Country Club, where he was a longtime member, and scored several holes-in-one on various courses. He was a member of the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla.

As a duplicate bridge player, he won 674 master points and reached the rank of Regional Master. Also an avid reader, he favored history, great literature and the works of Joseph Campbell.

In the early 1950s, he met Bishop McMahon High School student Joyce Barrett during summers at Angola on the Lake and they were married Nov. 28, 1957. Later they maintained a summer home in Long Beach, Ont.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Christine Torre and Pamela Torre; two sons, Nelson S. and Douglas; and 11 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Road, Amherst.