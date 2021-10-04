Dr. Mindy Paticoff Weinman, 67, dentist and UB Dental School instructor

Jan. 31, 1954 – Oct. 2, 2021
Dr. Mindy Paticoff Weinman was a skilled, caring dentist who was beloved by both patients in her practice and her students at the University at Buffalo.
"She had quite a following of patients," said her husband and practice partner in Allentown Dental, Dr. David Weinman. "The best part of our job is the people."
He described his wife as gregarious and enthusiastic despite long-standing health challenges.
Dr. Mindy Gwen Paticoff Weinman died Oct. 2 in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, after heart surgery. The Amherst resident was 67.
"She was the most amazing, optimistic human being," said Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein of Congregation Shir Shalom. "She was a great supporter and someone who, whatever project it was, she could get it done. She was at every meeting, every volunteer opportunity, every service; she was really the heart of the synagogue."
"She got a lot out of her life, and I think she counted her blessings," said Rabbi Lazarus-Klein.
Born Mindy Gwen Paticoff in Brooklyn, she was the first of three children of Henry and Lila Leshaw Paticoff.
A 1972 graduate of Half Hollow Hills High School in Dix Hills on Long Island, she was elected senior prom queen and was co-captain of the high-energy Dixettes kickline dance team.
She majored in science and psychology at Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, graduating cum laude in 1976. She also made close, lifelong friends there, her husband said.
Graduating in 1981 from the UB School of Dental Medicine, she won the William A. Tucker Award in 1980 and 1981 and the Richard A. Powell Award for outstanding service, achievement and dedication to the dental school in 1981.
A few weeks after graduation, on May 31, 1981, on Long Island, she married David Weinman, a fellow UB Dental School graduate.
Dr. Weinman completed a two-year fellowship in general dentistry at Erie County Medical Center from 1981 to 1982, then in 1983 entered private practice with her husband at Allentown Dental on North Street in Buffalo. She continued to see patients there until about a year and a half ago, he said.
In 2000, she became a clinical instructor at the UB Dental School and was still teaching restorative dentistry at the time of her death. Since 1990, she also was a dentist at the Weinberg Campus Rehabilitative Facility.
She was deeply involved with her temple, serving a two-year term as president of Temple Beth Am in Amherst before it merged with Temple Sinai and was renamed Congregation Shir Shalom. She continued to serve as an executive board member at Shir Shalom, including many years as vice president for worship.
"She was unable to have a bat mitzvah in her youth, but was thrilled to become bat mitzvah as an adult," her husband said. "Her Judaism and the temple community was a great source of comfort to her throughout her life and she held numerous positions and received numerous awards," including the Temple Beth Am President's Award in 1999.
Her husband recalled that one of Dr. Weinman's friends recently called her "the only person she knew who had 50 best friends."
He said, "Mindy was an unfailingly enthusiastic and outgoing person who could – and did – talk to anyone, it seemed. Sometimes that got her into trouble, because she wasn't shy about expressing her opinion, but she usually did it in a way that people accepted because of her exuberant, upbeat attitude."
Dr. David Weinman said, "If we went to a party, by the time we left, she knew everybody, and I pretty much knew the people I already knew when I got there."
Very few people knew of her recurring health challenges because of her "relentless optimism and focus on others," her husband said.
Even during her final hospitalization, one of her doctors said that Dr. Weinman never complained about any tests or treatments. "She was a battler and never going to complain," her husband said.
She enjoyed yoga, playing mahjong with friends, and watching her children and grandchildren play soccer and other sports.
The Weinmans traveled internationally many times for softball tournaments in which her husband's team competed, visiting Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Scotland and Ireland. Dr. Weinman "loved the many friends she made through those activities," her husband said.
She also is survived by two daughters, Amy Napolitano and Sara Weinman; two brothers, Gary Paticoff and Dr. Kenneth Paticoff; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.