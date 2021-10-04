Dr. Mindy Paticoff Weinman, 67, dentist and UB Dental School instructor

"She was unable to have a bat mitzvah in her youth, but was thrilled to become bat mitzvah as an adult," her husband said. "Her Judaism and the temple community was a great source of comfort to her throughout her life and she held numerous positions and received numerous awards," including the Temple Beth Am President's Award in 1999.

Her husband recalled that one of Dr. Weinman's friends recently called her "the only person she knew who had 50 best friends."

He said, "Mindy was an unfailingly enthusiastic and outgoing person who could – and did – talk to anyone, it seemed. Sometimes that got her into trouble, because she wasn't shy about expressing her opinion, but she usually did it in a way that people accepted because of her exuberant, upbeat attitude."

Dr. David Weinman said, "If we went to a party, by the time we left, she knew everybody, and I pretty much knew the people I already knew when I got there."

Very few people knew of her recurring health challenges because of her "relentless optimism and focus on others," her husband said.

Even during her final hospitalization, one of her doctors said that Dr. Weinman never complained about any tests or treatments. "She was a battler and never going to complain," her husband said.