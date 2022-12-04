Dr. Michael T. Genco, 89, leader in medical community

Sept. 18, 1933 – Nov. 28, 2022

Dr. Michael Thomas Genco, a leader in the medical community, died Nov. 28 in Sisters of Charity Hospital after a short illness. He was 89.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, he grew up on the city’s West Side and Central Park neighborhoods. He worked in his family’s drug stores and later in his father’s Blue Dew and Diaper Pure factory. He attended St. Mark’s School and was a 1951 graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. He attended the University of Buffalo for both his undergraduate and medical degrees. On June 27, 1959, he married the former Ann Collard.

He served as a medical officer in the Navy from 1959 to 1961 in Quantico, Va. From 1962 to 1965 he was a resident in neurology at Buffalo General Hospital and University Hospitals in Cleveland.

Dr. Genco served in private practice from 1965 to 1992. Together with Dr. Donald Ehrenreich, he founded Buffalo Neurological Associates in 1967. The practice grew to five neurologists and merged with the Buffalo Medical Group in 1979. In addition to his successful medical practice, Dr. Genco in 1983 served as president of Buffalo General Hospital's medical and dental staff.

In 1991, he was selected as the first full-time medical director of the Buffalo Medical Group. Under his guidance, the Buffalo Medical Group expanded to 90 physicians, and he personally oversaw the construction and opening of the Essjay Road office in Amherst. In addition, he taught as an associate clinical professor for many years at the UB Medical School. He retired in 1997.

Guided by his Catholic faith, Dr. Genco was committed to helping others and improving their quality of life. Reflecting on his father’s legacy, his son Eugene said: “This happened at least a couple dozen times: I would meet a person, and they would tell me that a family member or themselves had been referred to my dad because they had a difficult medical issue. They would inevitably tell me that my dad gave them a clear and straightforward diagnosis in a compassionate manner and that they were so thankful. It is a powerful and humbling experience to have people tell you that your father made such a difference in their lives.”

Dr. Genco served on the board of the Buffalo Club from 1983 to 1986, when he was elected president. He was on the board of the Buffalo Country Club from 1989 to 1992, serving as president in 1992. He served on the board of the Automobile Club of Western New York from 1989 to 1991, serving as its chair in 1991.

A member of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Board of Trustees from 1986 to 1991, he was honored by the school for career achievement in 1990. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Medaille College, now Medaille University, in the 1980s.

In 1986 he and his wife constructed a second home in Crescent Beach in Fort Erie, Ont., and spent summers and family Christmases there for more than 30 years.

Dr. Genco was an avid golfer, squash and bridge player, playing in a weekly bridge game up to the time of his death.

He was immensely proud of his Italian heritage and loved to stop by Niagara Street for a plate of clams or go to the former Romanello’s Roseland on Rhode Island Street for a pasta dinner.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 63 years are two daughters, Ellen Genco and Susan Genco; three sons, Frank, Eugene and Gregory P.; a sister, Mary Frances Breen; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial Mass is planned in July 2023.