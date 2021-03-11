Dr. Michael F. Wilson, 94, cardiologist and prominent researcher in heart imaging

Jan. 13, 1927 – Feb. 24, 2021

Dr. Michael F. Wilson, a cardiologist and pioneering researcher in heart imaging, died Feb. 24 under hospice care in his home in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village after a year of declining health. He was 94.

Born in Morgantown, W. Va., the second of four children, he was the son of Minter L. Wilson Sr., a circuit court judge who once was a candidate for governor of West Virginia.

He began studies at West Virginia University on an athletic scholarship as a sprinter and middle distance runner on the track team before serving in the Army after World War II ended. As a second lieutenant in the 26th Infantry in Germany, he was an attaché to the American press officer at the Nuremberg Trials and attended the courtroom proceedings.

After his discharge, he returned to WVU under the G.I. Bill and earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-med and chemistry in 1949.

He completed his medical degree in 1953 at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine, where he received a research award, then served his internship at Penn and his residency in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital. That was followed by a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Washington.