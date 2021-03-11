Dr. Michael F. Wilson, 94, cardiologist and prominent researcher in heart imaging

Jan. 13, 1927 – Feb. 24, 2021
Dr. Michael F. Wilson, a cardiologist and pioneering researcher in heart imaging, died Feb. 24 under hospice care in his home in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village after a year of declining health. He was 94.
Born in Morgantown, W. Va., the second of four children, he was the son of Minter L. Wilson Sr., a circuit court judge who once was a candidate for governor of West Virginia.
He began studies at West Virginia University on an athletic scholarship as a sprinter and middle distance runner on the track team before serving in the Army after World War II ended. As a second lieutenant in the 26th Infantry in Germany, he was an attaché to the American press officer at the Nuremberg Trials and attended the courtroom proceedings.
After his discharge, he returned to WVU under the G.I. Bill and earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-med and chemistry in 1949.
He completed his medical degree in 1953 at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine, where he received a research award, then served his internship at Penn and his residency in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital. That was followed by a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Washington.
Dr. Wilson was a professor in the medical colleges at the University of Kentucky and West Virginia University before becoming a professor of cardiology at the University of Oklahoma in 1976, with secondary appointments in radiology and psychiatry. He also was director of nuclear cardiology at Oklahoma Memorial Hospital.
He came to Buffalo in 1991 when he was appointed director of cardiovascular medicine, chief of cardiology and chief of nuclear cardiology for the Millard Fillmore hospitals.
He also was appointed professor of medicine at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
He was medical director of imaging for Kaleida Health in 2020, when he was awarded emeritus status and retired.
In 1964, he began research in nuclear imaging, which then was a new field, and which allowed the heart to be seen in much better detail than previously. For the rest of his career, he combined research with his clinical work.
“I never took time off to do just one or the other,” he told an interviewer from the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography. “I always did both at the same time.”
He continued his research on coronary disease at UB. Beginning in 2005, he began focusing on cardiovascular computed tomography, a heart X-ray procedure which he introduced in Buffalo hospitals.
He was a founding member of the Society of Nuclear Cardiology and the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography.
He hosted SCCT members for an annual lecture here on cardiac imaging, a series sponsored by Kaleida Health which is known as the Mike Wilson Distinguished Lectureship.
He received numerous awards, including the Earl F. Beard Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cardiovascular Sciences in 2005.
Since 1961, he had been a fellow in the American College of Cardiology and the Cardiovascular Section of the American Physiological Society.
He received research grants from the National Institutes of Health, NASA, the Air Force and the Veterans Administration. His research included trials on CoQ10 and septic shock.
A lifelong athlete, he enjoyed skiing, squash, badminton and tennis.
His first wife, the former Clare Braddock Schofield, was a head nurse and director of a Meals on Wheels program before coming to Buffalo. After her death in 2005, he was remarried in 2010 to Barbara G. Herrick, a former bookstore owner and public radio announcer.
Survivors also include four daughters, Helen H. Wilson, Rebecca W. Parry, Elizabeth S. Wilson and Sarah A. Wilson; a son, Michael L.; a sister, JoAn W. Keadle; and four grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.