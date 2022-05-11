Dr. M. Steven Piver, 87, world renowned oncologist who put spotlight on ovarian cancer

Sept. 29, 1934 – May 7, 2022

Ever since he was a teen, world-renowned oncologist Dr. M. Steven Piver had stepped forward to help keep people from suffering.

In high school, after witnessing the plight of a poor family living in a garage with a dirt floor, he organized a campaign among the high schools in his native Washington, D.C., to provide toys for needy children.

“I wasn’t then – and I am not now – trying to be a saint,” he told an interviewer. “It is just obvious to me that this is something I must do. So, throughout my life, I have.”

When his father met an untimely death from tuberculosis meningitis, an outcome that now is preventable, he resolved to go to medical school so that he could provide a cure.

While treating his most famous patient, comedian Gilda Radner, he decided to find out if her type of cancer was prevalent in certain families and established a worldwide registry to track it and warn women about it.

The Gilda Radner Registry for Ovarian Cancer worked to identify specific genes that cause ovarian cancer, to educate women and doctors about the disease and to find a blood test to detect it in its early stages, when it is most likely to be cured.

Following Radner’s death in 1989, Dr. Piver collaborated with her husband, actor and comedian Gene Wilder, on a book, “Gilda’s Story,” which not only made him a media star, but also put a spotlight on detection and treatment of ovarian cancer.

“Gilda Radner’s death is going to end up saving more lives than all of my colleagues and myself put together,” he told Buffalo News TV critic Alan Pergament in 1990. “Until Gilda’s death, ovarian cancer was in the closet. No one talked about it. It was a silent killer and people just died. We now have plenty of ways to prevent people from dying, but no one knew about it.”

He also helped found Gilda’s Club of Western New York.

Dr. Piver died May 7 in Buffalo after a battle with lung cancer. He was 87.

Born in the District of Columbia, where his parents, Russian-Jewish immigrants, operated a liquor store and delicatessen, he was the youngest of three children. Severely dyslexic, he failed the first, fifth and tenth grades and compensated for his difficulty reading by seeking out comic book versions of classic novels. He told Buffalo News reporter Louise Continelli in 1998 how he searched all over Washington “to find the Classic Comic of ‘The Red Badge of Courage’ for my first book report for English class.”

His determination led him to become president of his high school class and to go on to graduate magna cum laude from Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa., where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

After earning his medical degree from the Temple University, Dr. Piver served in the Air Force and did post-graduate work at Nazareth Hospital, Johns Hopkins University Hospital, Pennsylvania Hospital and the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute.

Dr. Piver joined Roswell Park Memorial Institute, now Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, in 1971 as associate chief of the gynecologic oncology department. He became chief of the department in 1984 and served until 1998, when he was named chairman emeritus and special assistant to Roswell Park’s president and chief executive officer.

At Roswell Park, he became renowned as one of the nation’s top cancer surgeons. His research led to more than 400 articles in professional publications and eight textbooks. For developing his Method of Enhancing the Efficacy of Antitumor Agents, he was named Inventor of the Year by the Niagara Frontier Intellectual Property Law Association.

Citing his devotion to his patients, his family recalled how, after a heavy lake-effect snow storm in 1996, they were startled to discover him gone in the morning, deep tire tracks in the drifts indicating that a few feet of snow weren’t going to keep him from doing his Roswell Park rounds.

“It’s an honor to be a doctor,” he once told an interviewer. “You take care of people, you treat them as if they’re your family."

In 1999, Roswell Park created its first endowed position in his name to support patient care and research in women’s cancers.

Later that year, Dr. Piver moved his medical practice to Sisters of Charity Hospital, which was upgrading its cancer services. He served as senior gynecologic oncologist until 2016, when he retired at the age of 81. The hospital honored him with its M. Steven Piver MD Center for Women’s Health and Wellness.

His charity work and community service resulted in numerous honors, including the AIDS Family Services Unsung Hero Award in 2000 with his wife, Susan. He was a Buffalo News Citizen of the Year in 1989.

At D’Youville College, now D’Youville University, he served several terms as president of the board of directors at a time when the college was beginning its expansion and modernization. D’Youville presented him with its Community Service Award in 1992, an honorary doctor of laws in 1997 and its Health Care Award in 2000.

Dr. Piver served on many boards, including the United Way, the Jewish Federation of Greater Buffalo, Temple Beth Zion, the Sisters Hospital Foundation, the American Cancer Society of Erie County and the Irish Classical Theatre Company.

Benefitting the most from his volunteer work was the Friends of Night People, a soup kitchen in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood.

Dr. Piver brought a group of volunteers from Temple Beth Zion in 1985 to serve meals there on Christmas so that the Christian volunteers could spend the holiday at home.

He went on to save the agency from eviction and led a drive to raise money to purchase and renovate its building at Hudson and Wadsworth streets. Chairman of its board for nearly 10 years, he set up a clinic there and brought in volunteers to provide medical services.

A runner and an avid golfer, he frequently played golf with his children and grandchildren and had two holes-in-one.

He married the former Susan Myers, a health care attorney, on June 25, 1970.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Dr. Kenneth S.; two daughters, Debra E. Piver and Dr. Carolyn “Bobbie” Piver Dukarm; and four grandchildren.

Services were held May 10 in the Sisterhood Chapel at Temple Beth Zion, 806 Delaware Ave.

