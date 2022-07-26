Dr. Lucius F. Sinks, 91, pioneered treatment of cancer in children at Roswell Park

March 14, 1931 – June 3, 2022

Dr. Lucius F. Sinks, who pioneered an aggressive treatment of cancer in children that dramatically increased their chances of survival, died June 3 at St. Mary’s Hospice in Watkinsville, Ga., outside Atlanta, after a period of declining health. He was 91.

As chief of pediatrics at Roswell Park Memorial Institute, now Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, he was part of a group of pediatric oncologists known as “Cancer Cowboys” because of their bold and aggressive treatment of childhood cancers in the 1960s.

They included Jerome Yates, Jim and Jimmie Holland, and Donald Pinkel, former head of pediatrics at Roswell Park who became CEO of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

“A lot of academic people were against what we were trying to do,” Dr. Sinks told Tim Wendel, author of "Cancer Crossings," whose brother was one of his patients. “They really didn’t understand some of the methods we deployed against the cancer and, as a result, there was considerable resistance. Some pediatricians even refused to refer their kids to us.”

Other doctors were administering new cancer treatments one drug at a time. Dr. Sinks and his colleagues, impatient with that approach, used a combination of two, three or sometimes four drugs.

At Roswell Park, his work improved the cure rate for children's acute lymphoblastic leukemia from 10% to 90%. He continued work to improve chances of survival for other children's cancers, particularly bone tumors and brain tumors.

"Lucius was the type of physician that all of us would like to have should we be facing the tragedy of a cancer diagnosis for one of our own children: intelligent, compassionate, approachable and providing the best source of optimal medical management," Dr. Jerome Yates, emeritus professor of oncology at Roswell Park, wrote in a tribute to him in The Cancer Letter.

Born in Newburyport, Mass., the oldest of three boys, Lucius Frederick Sinks grew up in Marblehead, Mass., and moved with his family to Columbus, Ohio, after his father's death in 1944.

He attended Columbus Academy, a private school in Gahanna, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, where his mother was a kindergarten teacher, and played on the football team. He also played football at Yale University, where he received a bachelor's degree in biophysics in 1953.

He earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and completed a residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in hematology oncology at The Ohio State University.

Dr. Sinks then served in the Air Force Medical Corps as a captain and was stationed in England.

He was awarded a special National Institute of Health fellowship at Cambridge University in England in 1964, then was named chief of pediatrics at Roswell Park in 1966. He made his home in Derby, overlooking Eighteen Mile Creek.

Dr. Sinks was instrumental in starting the Kevin Guest House, the nation’s first hospitality house for families of out-of-town patients. It was founded by the parents of a boy he was treating, a 13-year-old named Kevin Garvey from Sharon, Pa., and was the inspiration for the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.

In 1976, Dr. Sinks went to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., to set up the Vincent T. Lombardi Cancer Research Center, where he was chief of pediatric and adolescent oncology and hematology. He went on to hold the same posts at Tufts University’s New England Medical Center in Boston, from 1981 to 1984.

He then served as cancer center branch chief at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md., until 1990, when he became cancer center director at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Conn., a position he held until he retired in 2004.

He authored or co-authored more than 150 journal articles and book chapters. At Georgetown University and Tufts University, he also served as a professor of pediatrics.

He moved to Ivy, Va., in the Blue Ridge Mountains, in 2006 and then to Georgia a few years ago.

“He always said his happiest years were in Buffalo,” said his wife, Michelle “Missy” Naylon. They met at the Lombardi Center, where she was a therapist and counselor for children with cancer, and were married in 1985.

“I think the culture of Buffalo helped us,” Dr. Sinks told Tim Wendel in an interview in 2014. “Certainly they were supportive of our efforts, but just as importantly the city is known for coming together, helping each other out, and you certainly felt that.”

He was a passionate fan of college and pro football and an avid tennis player until he was in his late 70s. Also a skier, for several years he had a ski home at Mount Snow in Vermont.

A master bartender, he was renowned for his Bloody Marys, for which he had a secret recipe. He was devoted to his vegetable garden and loved dogs, primarily black Labrador retrievers and in recent years cockapoos.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, George and Lucius Jr.; two daughters, Lillian Sinks and Katherine “Katy” Sinks Baird; a brother, Allen T.; and a grandson.

Private services will be held Oct. 12 in Buffalo.