Dr. Leon Henderson, 90, director of personnel in the Buffalo schools

Aug. 17, 1931 – Aug. 2, 2022

Dr. Leon Henderson, who oversaw personnel matters in the Buffalo schools for more than 20 years, died Aug. 2. He was 90.

Born in Marshall, Texas, not far from the Louisiana state line, he was the fifth of nine children. He graduated from George Washington Carver High School, a school for Black students in nearby Karnack, Texas, then attended Prairie View A&M College of Texas, now Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black college.

After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in 1954, he worked for a short time for the U.S. Postal Service in Dallas and served in the Army from 1955 to 1957 as a radio operator.

His family said he then decided to move to either Los Angeles or Buffalo, having relatives in both cities. He flipped a coin and came to Buffalo.

Dr. Henderson began his career in the Buffalo schools in 1958 as a science teacher at School 87. When it became Clinton Junior High School, he organized the Student Council and served as its adviser.

He earned a master's degree in education from the University at Buffalo in 1963 and his doctorate in education from UB in 1988.

After eight years at Clinton Junior High, he went to teach biology, chemistry and earth science at Bennett High School, where he was the only male teacher of color.

Three years later he was appointed home school coordinator in the school district's Department of Community Relations, where he strengthened connections between home and school for parents and students. He also served as director for the Western Zone of the New York State Teachers Association.

Dr. Henderson went on to become supervisor of personnel and director of personnel (human resources), in charge of hiring teachers and other staff members and negotiating labor contracts. He represented the Buffalo Board of Education's Personnel Department at meetings of the statewide Council of Great City Schools. He retired in 1992 and continued to work as an educational consultant.

As a member of New Hope Baptist Church and its Board of Christian Education, he was one of the founding members of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, co-chaired the first breakfast and arranged for the keynote speakers.

He also was a life member of the NAACP and a member of Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, the African American Historical Association, Home Inc. and the Buffalo Council of Retired Administrators.

He served as president of the UB Alumni Association in 1995-1996 and was president of the UB Graduate School of Education Alumni Association.

He was a member of the Alpha Kappa Boulè of Sigma Pi Phi fraternity and served as president, secretary and public relations chairman.

Dr. Henderson also was a board member of Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services and served on the board of Baptist Manor Inc., where he was chairman of the Personnel Committee. He was a member of Prairie View A & M University National Alumni Association and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

He received numerous awards – from the Network of Religious Communities, from Emmanuel Temple Church, from the Board of Christian Education at New Hope Baptist Church, from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Epsilon Omega Chapter; and from the Eastern Area of The Links Inc.

He and the former Cecelia "CeCe" Brown, who met while they were attending classes at UB, would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 4. She is a retired teacher and prevention specialist in the Buffalo schools.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Celia F. Hughes and Tanya E. Henderson; a son, Leon Jr.; a sister, Doris Jean Anderson; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at noon Saturday in St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St.