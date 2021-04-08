Dr. Kondai L. Parthasarathy, 81, former associate chief of nuclear medicine at Roswell Park

Jan. 18, 1940 – April 4, 2021

Dr. Kondai L. Parthasarathy, former associate chief of the nuclear medicine department at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, died April 4 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a lengthy struggle with heart disease. He was 81.

Born in Alleppey, now Alappuzha, a city on the Arabian Sea in India’s southern state of Kerala, he was the oldest of 10 children. He graduated from Kasturba Medical College in Mangalore, India, and was certified in internal medicine, nuclear medicine and nuclear cardiology.

Encouraged by a medical school classmate, he came to North America to practice, first in Canada for two years in Moncton, New Brunswick, then at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn.

He came to Roswell Park in 1971 to work with nuclear medicine pioneer Dr. Merrill Bender and retired in 1991 after suffering a major heart attack.

Known to all as Dr. Ken Parthas, he was an emeritus clinical associate professor at the University at Buffalo Medical School and a consultant for Buffalo Medical Group, Catholic Health and Kaleida Health.

In retirement, he also continued to publish research and give presentations.