Dr. Kenneth N. Condrell, 84, psychologist, author who offered parenting advice

He was an honor student at Kensington High School. After he graduated in 1955, he went on to the University of Buffalo, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and completed his doctorate in psychology.

Dr. Condrell served a fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mass., then returned to teach at Buffalo State College before starting his private practice in Williamsville. He later was a clinical professor in the Psychology Department at UB.

For many years, he spoke at seminars and meetings throughout the area. In the 1990s, he appeared regularly on evening news programs on WIVB-TV and was a guest on national television shows.

He self-published his first book, “How to Raise a Brat,” in 1985. That was followed by “How to Be a Great Divorced Dad” in 1997 and “Wimpy Parents: From Toddler to Teen – How Not to Raise a Brat” in 1998, both co-written with Linda Lee Small; and “The Unhappy Child: What Every Parent Needs to Know” in 2006.

“He was not your typical psychologist,” his wife said. “At Halloween, he used to put a pile of pumpkins on his front lawn so that kids could pick their own.”