Dr. Kenneth N. Condrell, 84, psychologist, author who offered parenting advice

Aug. 28, 1937 – Jan. 18, 2022
When Buffalo-area parents wanted to know what to do about their kids growing long hair in the 1960s, many of them turned to a man they had seen on TV – Dr. Kenneth N. Condrell.
A clinical psychologist, he offered advice on parenting as a weekly guest on WKBW’s “Dialing for Dollars” and “AM Buffalo” for 25 years. He also was heard on the radio, on the morning show on WGR-AM.
“He had the nicest, sweetest voice,” his wife, Barbara, said, “and the way he approached people put them at ease.”
An expert on child psychology, he wrote four books and his practice grew to include other psychologists, family therapists and counselors. By the 1990s, his Condrell Psychology Centers had two offices in Williamsville and another in Orchard Park.
Dr. Condrell scaled back to a single office in 2000 and continued to see patients until four years ago. He died Jan. 18 in Venice, Fla., after a brief illness. He was 84.
Born in Buffalo of Greek heritage, he was the oldest of five children and the only boy. He and his sisters helped their parents, Nicholas and Mary Condrell, make candy and ice cream for their shop on Bailey Avenue, the Garden of Sweets.
He was an honor student at Kensington High School. After he graduated in 1955, he went on to the University of Buffalo, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and completed his doctorate in psychology.
Dr. Condrell served a fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mass., then returned to teach at Buffalo State College before starting his private practice in Williamsville. He later was a clinical professor in the Psychology Department at UB.
For many years, he spoke at seminars and meetings throughout the area. In the 1990s, he appeared regularly on evening news programs on WIVB-TV and was a guest on national television shows.
He self-published his first book, “How to Raise a Brat,” in 1985. That was followed by “How to Be a Great Divorced Dad” in 1997 and “Wimpy Parents: From Toddler to Teen – How Not to Raise a Brat” in 1998, both co-written with Linda Lee Small; and “The Unhappy Child: What Every Parent Needs to Know” in 2006.
“He was not your typical psychologist,” his wife said. “At Halloween, he used to put a pile of pumpkins on his front lawn so that kids could pick their own.”
Dr. Condrell developed a lifelong love of aviation as a boy, building radio-controlled airplanes. He took flying lessons when he was 40, acquired his pilot’s license and owned several small aircraft. His favorite was a bright yellow two-seater that he built himself when he was in his late 60s.
He stopped flying when he was 80 and returned to flying and building radio-controlled models. He took them to the air at flying clubs in Amherst and Bradenton, Fla., where he spent winters.
He also enjoyed fly fishing and photography and skied regularly on slopes in Western New York and Colorado.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, the former Barbara Freedman; two daughters, Connie Hanel and Kristine Heick; a son, Nicholas; four sisters, Maryann Notaro, Diane Brunelle, Gloria Condrell and Anne Magnini; and nine grandchildren.
A private service was held Jan. 23.