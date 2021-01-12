Dr. Juta Helm, 94, neurologist at Buffalo Psychiatric Center

July 25, 1926 – Dec. 29, 2020

Dr. Juta Sakk Helm, a former neurologist at Buffalo Psychiatric Center, died Dec. 29 in Beechwood Continuing Care, Getzville, after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease. She was 94.

Born in Narva, Estonia, where her father was a factory supervisor and her mother was a teacher, she was the younger of two girls. She attended school there and became a refugee with her family at the end of World War II.

They settled in a camp for displaced persons in Freiburg, Germany, where she met Frederick Helm, a refugee from Czechoslovakia. They were married in Germany in July 1949. Then, to ensure that their union would be recognized after they went to Austria for medical school, they married again in Salzburg two days later.

Having attained a top score on an examination, she earned entrance to the University of Graz Medical School, which her husband also attended. She was one of only four women in her class. After she and her husband completed their medical degrees, they did their internships at Vienna City Hospital, followed by her residency in neurology and his residency in dermatology.