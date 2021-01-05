Dr. Joseph Masling, 97, pioneering researcher in Freudian psychology at UB, dies of Covid-19

"They said, 'What can we do to make it better?' He said, 'Plant trees,' and, sure enough, 20 years later, they're thanking him for that," Rubel said.

In 1972, Dr. Masling studied at the Anna Freud Clinic in London, where he endeavored to empirically verify principles established by Anna’s father, applying rigorous scientific methods to the exploration of Freudian theory.

Dr. Masling’s work culminated in his editing and publishing a 10-volume series titled "Empirical Studies of Psychoanalytic Theories." For many years, he also maintained a small private clinical practice.

In 2016, Dr. Masling and his frequent tennis partner, Morton Rothstein, were the subject of an article in The Buffalo News when they were 92 and 93, respectively. Rothstein, a retired professor in the biological sciences at UB, said the two first met about 1963.

"We probably met through tennis. We kind of just fell in together. It was just a spiritual making, I guess you might call it," Rothstein said,