Dr. Joseph L. Girardi, 80, retired superintendent of Lancaster schools

He received the American Association of School Administrators Leadership Learning Award in 1998 and initiated “Project Lead the Way,” which creates STEM curricula, in 1999.

Nevertheless, his tenure was not without challenges.

Proposals to redistrict the Lancaster schools to balance their enrollments repeatedly ran into resistance before a plan finally went into effect in 1998.

“It all worked out fine, but at the time, if they had a body to stuff and burn, it would have been mine,” he told Buffalo News reporter Barbara O’Brien in 2007.

He also was a target of the Lancaster Taxpayers Association, which led campaigns that sometimes defeated school budgets. After the group won a majority on the Board of Education in 1999, it threatened not to renew the superintendent’s contract. After a board meeting in 2000 attended by an overflow crowd of Dr. Girardi’s supporters, a new three-year pact was approved by a single vote.