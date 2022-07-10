Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels, Jordan A. and Jensen A. Daniels: Pediatrician and two daughters perished in house fire

Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels: Nov. 18, 1968 – July 4, 2022

Jordan A. Daniels: Jan. 26, 1995 – July 4, 2022

Jensen A. Daniels: June 16, 1999 – July 4, 2022

The lives of a much-lauded Buffalo pediatrician and two of his adult daughters will be celebrated in a single service from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St.

Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels, 53; Jordan A. Daniels, 27; and Jensen A. Daniels, 23, died July 4 in a two-alarm blaze in their home on Huntington Avenue.

Born in Buffalo, Dr. Daniels practiced at Main Pediatrics for 19 years and, in May 2021, he started the pediatric clinic at Urban Family Practice. As one of only two practicing Black pediatricians in the city, for the last eight years he took on a number of diversity initiatives, including creating a pipeline to medical school for students who are under-represented in the field. Dr. Daniels was eventually appointed associate dean of admissions for the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, where he was also a mentor to students.

He received his early education at P.S. 61, where he showed academic prowess and, while in the fifth grade he earned placement at City Honors School, from which he graduated in 1986.

That same year, he met his future wife, the former Janessa E. Givens, while on a college tour sponsored by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Leadership Intern Program.6. They were married on May 14, 1994.

Before attending UB Medical School, he was a combat medic with the Army Reserve 365th Evacuation Hospital and served during Operation Desert Storm. After receiving his medical degree in 1998, he continued at UB Medical School for his residency in pediatrics.

Jordan was the first of the couple's three daughters. She attended St. John’s Academy and graduated from St. Joseph University School and Sacred Heart Academy. In 2017, Jordan graduated from Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a bachelor of arts degree in public relations. In May, she received a master's of business administration degree in marketing and consulting from the UB School of Management.

Jordan was a founder of Buffalo Collegiate Charter School, where she served as assistant dean of students. At the time of her death, she was an account executive with the Kern Agency of Woodland Hills, Calif. Jordan was a fourth generation member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, having joined its Omega Chapter at Baldwin-Wallace, and most recently its Xi Epsilon Omega Chapter in Amherst.

Jensen, the youngest daughter of Dr. Daniels and his wife, attended St. John’s Academy and graduated from St. Joseph University School and Sacred Heart Academy. Jensen was a 2021 summa cum laude graduate of SUNY Buffalo State with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

While at Buffalo State, where she worked in the Residence Life Office, Jensen's stellar academic record earned her a spot on the dean’s list during all four years she attended the school.

Jensen was awarded Debutante of the Year in the 2016 class sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Gamma Phi Omega Chapter. She was also worked at Dash’s Hertel Market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she worked for the Erie County Department of Health, first as a contact tracer and then as a testing coordinator.

In addition to his wife of 28 years, who is senior associate director in the UB Office of Financial Aid, Dr. Daniels is survived by another daughter, Jillian A., deputy director of operations for Silver-Eye Center for Photography in Pittsburgh; his mother, Mary J. Daniels; and two brothers, Vincent and Kenneth Scales.

Jordan and Jensen are survived by their mother, Janessa; sister, Jullian; and grandmothers, Mary J. Daniels and Alicia D. Givens.