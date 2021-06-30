Dr. John R. Segmen, 83, Daemen College psychology professor emeritus

He joined the faculty at what was then Rosary Hill College in 1965 and was a professor of psychology. He served a term as chairman of the Psychology Department and was a Faculty Senate member. He retired in 1998.

Dr. Segmen maintained a psychology practice from 1983 to 2007, taught at Attica Correctional Facility and was a member of the Health Consortium of Niagara County.

He was a past president of the Psychological Association of Western New York and past director of the Mental Health Association of Erie County. Active in the Analytical Psychology Society of Western New York for more than 30 years, he was a past president, program chairman and data base manager.

He taught many introductory classes in Jungian psychology and was renowned as a facilitator for “Working with Dreams” groups.

His wife, a retired teacher at SUNY Buffalo State’s Campus School whom he met in 1971, shared those interests and traveled with him to conferences throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.

In 1975-1976, he served for eight months as foreman of an Erie County grand jury that involved special investigations into organized crime and arson for profit.