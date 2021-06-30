Dr. John R. Segmen, 83, Daemen College psychology professor emeritus

Dec. 19, 1937 – May 6, 2021
John R. “Jack” Segmen was a connoisseur of lively and intelligent conversation.
A professor emeritus at Daemen College and clinical psychologist with a great variety of personal experiences, he could exchange views knowledgeably on a wide range of topics.
He even kept an email list of people who “enjoyed curious ideas,” his wife, Arlene M. Miles, said.
“John was an excellent listener and willing to accept perspectives that were not his own, although clear in the expression of his personal views,” she added.
He died May 6 in Northgate Health Care Facility, North Tonawanda, after a lengthy illness. He was 83.
Born in Chicago, the son of immigrants from Bulgaria, he came to Kenmore in 1943 when his father, a chemist, began working for a grain milling company here. In the mid-1950s, his parents sponsored 27 Bulgarian refugees and helped them find jobs and homes in the Buffalo area.
An honor student at Kenmore High School, he graduated in 1955, attended Syracuse University for a year, then completed a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1960 at the University of Buffalo.
He earned his doctorate in psychology at UB in 1978, served a post-doctoral fellowship with the University Counseling Service in 1980-1981 and became a licensed clinical psychologist in 1983.
He joined the faculty at what was then Rosary Hill College in 1965 and was a professor of psychology. He served a term as chairman of the Psychology Department and was a Faculty Senate member. He retired in 1998.
Dr. Segmen maintained a psychology practice from 1983 to 2007, taught at Attica Correctional Facility and was a member of the Health Consortium of Niagara County.
He was a past president of the Psychological Association of Western New York and past director of the Mental Health Association of Erie County. Active in the Analytical Psychology Society of Western New York for more than 30 years, he was a past president, program chairman and data base manager.
He taught many introductory classes in Jungian psychology and was renowned as a facilitator for “Working with Dreams” groups.
His wife, a retired teacher at SUNY Buffalo State’s Campus School whom he met in 1971, shared those interests and traveled with him to conferences throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.
In 1975-1976, he served for eight months as foreman of an Erie County grand jury that involved special investigations into organized crime and arson for profit.
In the 1980s, he began exploring the evolution of gender roles and spoke to various groups on the topic, starting with an essay he wrote, “On Being a Man Amongst Changing Women and Perplexed Men.” He organized a men’s group to help men get in touch with their emotions and facilitated it for many years. During the 1980s, he also led many groups in creativity and personal and spiritual growth.
He lectured on his experiences with the Student Christian Association at UB while he was an undergraduate. He was its president in 1959-1960 during the early days of the civil rights movement when the SGA held demonstrations in Buffalo supporting civil rights and opposing nuclear weapons.
A member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo since the mid-1970s, he helped organize extended family groups there in the 1980s. He later became involved in small group ministry and facilitated a Covenant Group for many years. He also attended the Unitarian Universalist General Assembly as a delegate several times.
He was a member of the Kenmore High School Alumni Association’s Scholarship Committee.
Dr. Segmen was a dedicated supporter of Buffalo’s cultural organizations and held season tickets to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Classical Series, the Buffalo Chamber Society, the Irish Classical Theatre Company, the Kavinoky Theatre and the Jewish Repertory Theatre.
An enthusiast for fine wine and dining, he had been an avid bicyclist and enjoyed cross-country skiing and vacationing on Cape Cod.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Emmanuel Thomas Segmen.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave.