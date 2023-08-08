March 17, 1933 – Aug. 3, 2023

John O. Hunter got his first taste of transforming institutions of higher learning at Niagara County Community College.

One of the first faculty members to be hired when it opened in 1963, he helped create many courses and customs on its Cambria campus as he rose from associate professor of social studies to the school's No. 2 office, academic dean.

During more than 40 years as a top administrator, Dr. Hunter went on to become the founding president of two-year colleges in Illinois and Pennsylvania and brought enduring changes to Alfred State College as its eighth president.

He died Aug. 3 in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville after a lengthy period of declining health. He was 90.

Born on St. Patrick's Day in Niagara Falls to immigrants from Scotland, John Orr Hunter was a 1950 graduate of LaSalle High School. He interrupted his studies at the University of Buffalo to enlist in the Army, where he served as a ranger in the special forces.

Returning to live with his parents at the new home they built in Newfane, he first encountered Lyla Bess Brown on a downtown street as she walked to the post office on her lunch hour. He resumed studies at UB after they were married on Aug. 31, 1957.

He completed a bachelor's degree in American studies in 1959 and taught 11th grade English and social studies at Newfane Central High School until he joined NCCC.

He advanced to assistant professor in 1964 and full professor and chairman of the college's Liberal Arts and Science Division in 1967. He also chaired the College Faculty Association before he was appointed dean in 1969.

During those years, he earned a doctorate in education from UB and took post-graduate studies there.

He established NCCC's social studies curriculum, set up accelerated summer classes, took on the role of acting president as needed for founding president Dr. Ernest Notar and, during Vietnam War protests in 1970, negotiated a peaceful outcome with students planning to strike in sympathy with slain Kent State University students in Ohio.

In 1978, he left to become president of the newly-established College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., where he obtained a federal contract to set up the college's naval training school at nearby Great Lakes Naval Station on Lake Michigan.

His tenure at Alfred State saw the campus become fully computerized and the construction of a new classroom and office building and the Hunter Student Development Center, which was named in his honor.

"Leaders like Dr. Hunter ... are cornerstones of what Alfred State is today," current college president Steve Mauro said.

He established the first of Alfred State's four-year bachelor's degree programs and leveraged funds from tight budgets into student and faculty development. To save on utilities, he closed the campus completely during the 1991 winter break.

He then steered the school through a fraternity hazing crisis after a student was beaten and hospitalized. Though sympathetic to the role of fraternities and sororities in college life – he was a member of Theta Chi at UB – he took firm measures to prevent further abuse, overseeing the closing of two Greek letter organizations and putting the others on six-month probation.

Dr. Hunter served as chairman of the Presidents Association of SUNY Colleges of Technology and was vice president of Alfred Technology Resources Inc., a nonprofit overseeing construction of incubator buildings in Corning and Alfred for the ceramics industry.

When he announced he was stepping aside in June 1993, he said he was "not retiring, but moving on." Alfred State had a contract to build a school of technology in El Salvador and he spent the rest of the year as a consultant on the project under the SUNY Research Foundation.

He went on to become the founding president of Penn Highlands Community College in Johnstown, Pa., and president of West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling.

He received the Distinguished President Award from Phi Theta Kappa International in 2004.

He published three books on education – “Reading Yeats and Striving to Be a College President,” “Values and the Future” and “Letters to Young Friends.”

After retiring in 2005 to a home in Hornell, he wrote three books on the history and culture of the Plains Indians and compiled his favorite poems in another book, "For the Love of Poetry." His favorite poets were Robert Burns and William Butler Yeats. He made numerous visits to Scotland.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, a former Gospel singer, survivors include three daughters, Elaine DeWeen, Suzanne Hunter and Elizabeth Oliver; a son, John D.O.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, 2670 Main St., Newfane. There will be no services. A celebration of his life in Alfred will be announced.