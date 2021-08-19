Dr. James P. Nolan Jr., 92, liver disease expert, UB medical department chairman

June 21, 1929 – June 30, 2021

There’s a newspaper photo from 1943 showing 14-year-old James Paul Nolan Jr. assisting physicians as a volunteer at Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle.

“He was born to be a doctor,” his son James said. “His uncle died in World War I and he was going to be a doctor, so I guess he fulfilled that.”

Dr. Nolan went on to become an internationally renowned liver disease expert and chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

He died June 30 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a period of declining health. He was 92.

Born in Buffalo, the second of three boys, his father was a purchasing agent for Pratt & Lambert Paint Co. and his mother was a teacher. He attended the School of Practice at Buffalo State Teachers College and enrolled in Nichols School on a scholarship, graduating in 1947.

He also received scholarships for his undergraduate studies at Yale University and to complete his medical degree at Yale Medical School in 1955. He trained in hepatology and internal medicine there under Dr. Gerald Klatskin, who performed the world’s first liver biopsy.