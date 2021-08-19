Dr. James P. Nolan Jr., 92, liver disease expert, UB medical department chairman

June 21, 1929 – June 30, 2021
There’s a newspaper photo from 1943 showing 14-year-old James Paul Nolan Jr. assisting physicians as a volunteer at Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle.
“He was born to be a doctor,” his son James said. “His uncle died in World War I and he was going to be a doctor, so I guess he fulfilled that.”
Dr. Nolan went on to become an internationally renowned liver disease expert and chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
He died June 30 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a period of declining health. He was 92.
Born in Buffalo, the second of three boys, his father was a purchasing agent for Pratt & Lambert Paint Co. and his mother was a teacher. He attended the School of Practice at Buffalo State Teachers College and enrolled in Nichols School on a scholarship, graduating in 1947.
He also received scholarships for his undergraduate studies at Yale University and to complete his medical degree at Yale Medical School in 1955. He trained in hepatology and internal medicine there under Dr. Gerald Klatskin, who performed the world’s first liver biopsy.
In the immunology lab at Yale, he met Christa Paul, an epidemiology student from Sweden, and they were married in Stockholm in 1956. They first lived in New Haven, Conn., then moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, while Dr. Nolan served in the Navy Medical Corps. He held the rank of lieutenant commander and examined residents of the Marshall Islands for injuries they suffered from atomic testing in the South Pacific.
Returning to New Haven in 1958, he spent a year as a fellow in liver diseases at Yale Medical School and chief resident in medicine at Grace-New Haven Hospital, now Yale New Haven Hospital.
Recruited by Dr. Evan Calkins, UB’s first university-wide Medical Department chairman, Dr. Nolan came here in 1963 as an assistant professor of medicine at one of the university’s teaching hospitals, Buffalo General Hospital, and in 1969 was promoted to full professor and chief of medicine at Buffalo General.
In 1979, he became chair of the Department of Medicine at the UB Medical School and was appointed director of medicine at Erie County Medical Center. As chairman, he strengthened the collaboration between the School of Medicine and its teaching hospitals.
“He was a kind gentleman,” said Dr. Jan Novak, longtime head of the gastrointestinal department at ECMC who Dr. Nolan recruited from Yale. “He was powerful, but he didn’t abuse the power. He was good to everybody.”
Dr. Nolan was known for his discoveries about the role of intestinal endotoxins in causing toxic liver damage. From the time he first proposed the connection in the mid 1960s, he published more than 100 articles and lectured extensively in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
He served on the editorial board of the Journal of Medicine Experimental and Clinical, and as a reviewer for a number of leading journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine and Annals of Internal Medicine.
A past president of the Association of Professors of Medicine, Dr. Nolan began serving on the 26-member Board of Regents for the American College of Physicians in 1989 and was chairman in the mid 1990s. An advocate of establishing national health insurance, he took part in meetings on the topic in the White House.
Previously, he was the society’s governor for New York State for four years, winning the Governor of the Year Award in 1988, and was president of the New York State chapter from 1987-88.
He also played a key role in a legal case that brought about a revolutionary change in medical training. Chosen by the Bell Commission to investigate the medical factors behind the death in 1984 of the 18-year-old daughter of a powerful lawyer in a New York City hospital, his findings help exonerate a young intern and a resident accused of 38 counts of gross negligence. The case led to the passage of laws that now limit how many continuous hours that residents can work.
Elected to mastership in the American College of Physicians in 1995, its highest level of membership, Dr. Nolan was awarded its Alfred Stengel Award for his contributions to internal medicine.
UB presented him with the Walter A. Cooke Award for Meritorious Service to the University and designated him as a SUNY distinguished service professor in 1996, the year after he stepped down as Medical Department chairman.
An avid golfer, he enjoyed winters in Florida and family gatherings.
His wife, who worked as an epidemiologist and started the patient advocate program at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, died in March 2020.
Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Nolan; three sons, James P., Christopher J. and Thomas B.; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned in the fall.