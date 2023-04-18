July 20, 1934 – March 31, 2023

Dr. James F. Swiencicki, of East Amherst, an endodontist in practice for more than 30 years and an avid sportsman, died March 31 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a brief illness. He was 88.

Born James Francis Swiencicki in Buffalo, an only child, he worked in his father's meat market, Ed Frank's on Grant Street at Bird Avenue, while he was attending Pine Hill High School in Cheektowaga, where he ran the 100-yard dash and the 880-relay on the track team. After graduating in 1953, he served in the Army stateside.

The first in his family to attend college, he earned a bachelor's degree in biology in 1959 from the University of Buffalo and a master's degree in microbiology from St. Bonaventure University.

In the 1960s, he worked for Grand Island Biological Co., later GIBCO, a maker of biological products used by hospitals and laboratories in medical diagnosis and research. At a visit to what was then Buffalo General Hospital, he met Mary Lou Klein, a dental hygienist, and they had their first date in the hospital cafeteria. They were married in 1967.

Dr. Swiencicki then decided to change careers and earned a degree in general dentistry from the UB School of Dental Medicine. His wife assisted him in his offices on Youngs Road and Maple Road in Amherst as a hygienist and office manager.

He merged his practice with Western New York Dental Group in 2002 and began working part-time. He continued assisting in various dental offices until he was in his 80s. The Eighth District Dental Society acknowledged his service at a luncheon in 2015.

An outdoorsman, he was a lifelong fisherman and developed a passion for fly fishing and tying flies. He took trips with friends from northern Canada to fish in California, Montana and Belize.

Also an avid skeet shooter who packed his own shotgun shells, he was a longtime member of the Tonawanda Sportsmen's Club and the Buffalo Rod and Gun Club. He passed his love of golf to his son and grandson and pursued all three of his pastimes well into his 80s.

A former Grand Island and Cheektowaga resident, he moved to East Amherst in the early 1980s. He was a parishioner at the Newman Center at UB and a member of its Men’s Club.

Survivors include a daughter, Jill Swiencicki, a professor in the English Department at St. John Fisher College; a son, Dr. James F. Jr. “Jay,” an infectious disease specialist; and four grandchildren. His wife died in 2020.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. May 20 in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst.