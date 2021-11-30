Dr. James Caprio, 82, engineer whose work still helps protect fighter pilots

April 8, 1939 – Nov. 22, 2021
Dr. James Caprio, an engineer with a "towering intellect" whose work with a small Western New York defense contractor helped perfect radar technology that protects U.S. fighter pilots to this day, died Nov. 22 in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center following a brief illness, his son said. He was 82.
Dr. Caprio was born April 8, 1939, to the first-generation Italian immigrants Rocco J. and Josephine (Gruppo) Caprio. The family made its home among the large Italian-American community in Niagara Falls. Mr. Caprio graduated from Niagara Falls High School. He attended the University at Buffalo, graduating in 1963 with bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering. He then went on to attended Cornell University on a National Science Foundation fellowship and graduated with a doctorate in electrical engineering in 1966.
Dr. Caprio married his high school sweetheart, the former Jean Marie Saraceni, in 1958. After his graduate work, Dr. Caprio and his young family returned to Niagara Falls, his son Jim Caprio said. Dr. Caprio joined the faculty of the University at Buffalo's engineering department, where he worked until 1972. He then became one of the first employees of Comptek Research Inc., a startup defense contractor originally based in an abandoned hangar at the Buffalo airport.
During that time, Dr. Caprio also served on the Niagara Falls School Board, where he was a member for 10 years and board president. Though he had no formal experience in K-12 education, his son said his father became involved when his eldest daughter told him she was being taught things in subsequent years in the Falls that she already had learned as a kindergarten student back in Ithaca.
"He decided to do something about it," Caprio said. "That really is kind of my father in a nutshell. He always acted on his inclinations."
Dr. Caprio was well-liked in the Falls. During his School Board tenure, the younger Caprio recalled a teacher strike that brought union members to picket the family's home. Rather than meet the protesters with hostility, Caprio recalled his father welcoming his otherwise-friends with camaraderie.
"He said, 'Jimmy, get these guys a beer,' " Caprio recalled.
His work at Comptek defined his career, said his son, who would follow his father into the industry. Comptek was brought on by the massive defense contractor Raytheon in the 1970s to assist in a competitive bidding process for a new defense system. As part of the winning bid, and many subsequent contracts thereafter that helped establish Comptek in the industry, Dr. Caprio wrote complex algorithms that enable a fighter jet to distinguish among different radar systems targeting it. The younger Caprio explained the technology, which is still in use today, enables a fighter pilot to distinguish harmless radar sources such as civilian airports from that of enemy antiaircraft systems and incoming missiles.
We have to figure out is this the Buffalo airport, weather radar, or a missile about to shoot us down?" Caprio said. "My father designed algorithms, that in a short as time as possible, make the determination, 'that's a threat.' "
The work made him "renowned in his industry," Caprio said.
That sentiment was echoed by the company's former president and CEO, Henry Semmelhack, who recalled his former colleague as both an industry leader and a good-humored coworker whose weekend poker games brought the small staff closer as friends.
"His smile, his very funny jokes and his towering intellect have made a lasting impression on all who worked with him," Semmelhack said. "Through his efforts, systems were designed which are part of our national defense to this day and which contribute to the security of us all. He will be missed."
In his spare time, Dr. Caprio, who made his home in Grand Island for the last several decades, was a devoted golfer who regularly played Hyde Park, where he was known to quote the great Ben Hogan "to anyone who would listen," his son said.
Dr. Caprio was predeceased by one of his four children, a daughter Valerie, whose death in 2015 left a void in his later years, Jim Caprio said.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Caprio is survived by his children, Linda Morinello, Cheryl Caprio and Jim Caprio; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon Saturday in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.