Dr. James Caprio, 82, engineer whose work still helps protect fighter pilots

April 8, 1939 – Nov. 22, 2021

Dr. James Caprio, an engineer with a "towering intellect" whose work with a small Western New York defense contractor helped perfect radar technology that protects U.S. fighter pilots to this day, died Nov. 22 in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center following a brief illness, his son said. He was 82.

Dr. Caprio was born April 8, 1939, to the first-generation Italian immigrants Rocco J. and Josephine (Gruppo) Caprio. The family made its home among the large Italian-American community in Niagara Falls. Mr. Caprio graduated from Niagara Falls High School. He attended the University at Buffalo, graduating in 1963 with bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering. He then went on to attended Cornell University on a National Science Foundation fellowship and graduated with a doctorate in electrical engineering in 1966.

Dr. Caprio married his high school sweetheart, the former Jean Marie Saraceni, in 1958. After his graduate work, Dr. Caprio and his young family returned to Niagara Falls, his son Jim Caprio said. Dr. Caprio joined the faculty of the University at Buffalo's engineering department, where he worked until 1972. He then became one of the first employees of Comptek Research Inc., a startup defense contractor originally based in an abandoned hangar at the Buffalo airport.