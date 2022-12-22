Dr. Jack Lippes, 98, pioneer in family planning, inventor of the Lippes Loop

Feb. 19, 1924 – Dec. 7, 2022

Dr. Jack Lippes became an obstetrician and gynecologist in the 1950s intending to treat women for infertility. But what his patients wanted most, he discovered, was the ability to plan for having children.

Looking for a contraceptive more effective than diaphragms and condoms, he started considering something that was condemned by the medical community at the time, intrauterine devices (IUDs).

“I read the IUD literature of the 1930s, and it just confirmed for me that the IUD had acquired a bad reputation under very poor scientific evidence,” he told Nicole Peradotto for an article in Buffalo Physician magazine in 2011. “I thought it was time to do something about it.”

Unhappy with the shortcomings of other devices, in 1959 he came up with a new design – a double helix made of plastic. Using a mold and a cookie sheet, he baked prototypes and developed a revolutionary IUD, the Lippes Loop, which since the 1960s has set the standard for all subsequent devices.

Celebrated internationally as a pioneer in population control, Dr. Lippes died Dec. 7 under hospice care in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., after a period of declining health. He was 98.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of six children, his family lived upstairs from their business, Lippes Bakery at Northland and Wohlers avenues. As a boy, he helped prepare and deliver bagels and cheesecakes.

He decided on a medical career following surgery on his leg after he was hit by a car when he was 8.

“I thought that it must be wonderful to be able to heal people and make them better," he told Peradotto.

After graduating from Fosdick-Masten Park High School in 1942, he began pre-medical studies at the University of Buffalo and, when he enlisted in the Army in 1944, he was ordered to continue at UB because doctors were needed. He was never called up for active duty.

He completed UB Medical School in 1947, did his internship at E. J. Meyer Memorial Hospital, now Erie County Medical Center, then served a surgical residency at Buffalo General Hospital and obstetrics residencies at hospitals in Cleveland, Chicago and Omaha, Neb.

He came back to Buffalo in 1952 to start a private practice, joining the staff of Buffalo General and beginning a long association with the UB Medical School as an instructor in obstetrics and gynecology.

Shortly after he began, however, he was drafted into the Navy for the Korean War and served as a lieutenant commander at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. When he returned to his practice in 1956, he also began seeing patients for Planned Parenthood.

He offered the patent for the Lippes Loop to Planned Parenthood, UB and the Population Council. For various reasons, they all turned it down. Eventually, it was sold to Ortho.

The Population Council promoted the Loop, however, by sending Dr. Lippes on a six-week tour to consult on family planning in Tunisia, Pakistan, Taiwan and South Korea.

The biggest success from his efforts, he told Peradotto, was in South Korea.

“There were no more orphanages, and they saved in terms of maternity care and schooling,” he noted. “The economy improved because of a stable population. The country was transformed.”

He also was a consultant to the World Health Organization's Committee on Reproduction and the World Neighbors Foundation.

He later investigated the anti-malaria drug quinacrine and promoted its use as a simple, inexpensive non-surgical method of sterilization. A collaboration with Dr. Leon Farhi of the UB Medical School led to a patent on a cardiovascular monitor for fetuses in the womb.

Dr. Lippes was chairman and clinical chief of the OB/GYN Department at the former Deaconess Hospital from 1975 to 1981. He helped open the first in vitro fertilization clinic in Buffalo in 1981 at what was then Children’s Hospital and served as its director.

At UB, he became an associate professor in 1966, a full professor in 1975 and a professor emeritus in 1999.

He was the author of dozens of book chapters and articles on pregnancy and contraception.

He created the first postgraduate course on contraception at the UB School of Medicine in 1965 and the first course on human sexuality for undergraduates in 1969.

In 1966, he organized the first conference on human sexuality for high school educators for the state Department of Education, which drew 403 teachers from more than 100 school districts.

He stopped delivering babies in the 1980s and retired from surgery in the 1990s.

He was president of the Buffalo Academy of Medicine from 1977 to 1980 and had been a trustee since 1982.

He was medical director for Planned Parenthood of Buffalo from 1962 to 1978 and was a member of the subcommittee on intrauterine contraceptive devices for the International Planned Parenthood Federation from 1964 to 1969. He was president of the national Association of Planned Parenthood Physicians in 1977-78.

He was a member of the board of directors of the Association for Voluntary Sterilization from 1968 to 1988.

As president of the Society for the Scientific Study of Sex, he organized the first International Congress on Medical Sexology in Paris, France, in July 1974, during which he received a citation from the mayor of Paris for his scientific contributions.

He was a Buffalo News Citizen of the Year in 1965 and received numerous other awards. UB gave him its Distinguished Alumni Award in 1982 and its Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999. He was honored as a Distinguished Medical Alumnus in 2011.

In 2010, he was cheered when he appeared at a ceremony in the Hague, Netherlands, where he became the first American to receive the European Society of Contraception and Reproductive Health’s annual medal.

Dr. Lippes and his wife of 75 years, the former Inez Seibert, began wintering in Florida in the late 1980s and had lived primarily in Ponte Vedra Beach for the past few years.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Dr. Howard and Harold; a daughter, Fredda Lippes; four grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

A graveside service was private.