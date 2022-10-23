Dr. Howard L. Stoll Jr., 94, headed dermatology clinic at Roswell Park

June 13, 1928 – Oct. 18, 2022

Dr. Howard L. Stoll Jr., who headed the dermatology clinic at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for many years, died Oct. 18 in his Hamburg home after a period of declining health. He was 94.

Born in Buffalo, he was the son of a physician and orthopedic surgeon with a practice in Little Valley and often accompanied his father on house calls.

After graduating in 1945 from Little Valley Central High School, he earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and completed his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1952. He served his residency in dermatology with the University of Buffalo Medical School.

He served in the Army as a dermatologist with the rank of captain at Fort Jackson, S.C.

Dr. Stoll maintained a practice in Hamburg for 50 years, retiring in 2008. He also served on the staff at Roswell Park for 50 years and was chief of dermatology from 1984 to 1990. As a clinical assistant professor at UB, he oversaw all of the dermatology residents.

He was instrumental in organizing the Buffalo Rochester Dermatological Society and was a member and officer of several local, state, national and international dermatological societies.

At Roswell Park, he did extensive research and published more than 60 articles in medical journals, as well as several book chapters on dermatology.

Dr. Stoll's home in Hamburg featured a traditional English perennial garden. He also raised bonsai plants and orchids indoors. In 2000, he was a co-founder of Hamburg's Village in Bloom event, which later became the Hamburg Village Garden Walk.

An avid skier since there was only a single slope in Ellicottville, he was a member of the Red Jacket, Sitzmarker and Buffalo ski clubs. He co-founded the Hamburg Gentlemen's Ski Club in 1963.

Also a golfer and tennis player, he was a member of the Springville Country Club, the Willow Bend Tennis and Swim Club and the Hamburg Indoor Tennis Club.

He and his wife, the former Jacklyn Fay Straight, had known each other since the second grade. They were married June 19, 1948. A pianist and office manager for her husband, she died in 2018.

His late brother Leland also was a physician and his son, Dr. Howard L. Stoll III, is a radiologist.

In addition to his son, survivors include three daughters; Shelley Fay Stoll, Margaret Leslie Beiting and Amy D. Stoll; a sister, Sondra K. Corcoran; and five grandchildren.

Prayers at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in Donald M. Demmerly Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, will be followed by a memorial celebration at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Wanakah Country Club, 5161 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg.